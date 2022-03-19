The world is only starting to grapple with the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Russian assault. The United Nations said Friday that roughly 9.8 million people have either fled Ukraine or are internally displaced as a result of the fighting, while 12 million are stranded or otherwise face dangerous living conditions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Saturday that Russian forces have committed war crimes by blocking critical aid delivered to Ukraine’s embattled cities. “They will be held accountable for this,” he said.
New satellite images show widespread devastation in the port city of Mariupol, where apartment buildings and stores have been cratered and torched. On Saturday, the Ukrainian military said it had been cut off from the Sea of Azov, immediately south of the city. Air raid sirens rang throughout the country, with rockets and missiles striking from Kramatorsk in the east to Kyiv near the center and Lviv in the west. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a rally in Moscow, celebrated the invasion and again baselessly claimed that he was stopping a genocide.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine during his Friday call with President Biden, during which Biden warned that Beijing would face significant repercussions if it provided aid to Russia.
Here’s what to know
Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate, says he has no information on Mariupol death tollReturn to menu
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 130 people survived the Russian attack on a theater in Mariupol this week, though some of them had sustained serious injuries.
In a video address released early Saturday on his Telegram channel, he said he had no information on the number of dead.
Zelensky warned Russians that attacks on civilian targets would result in additional sanctions against Moscow and turn more countries into supporters of Ukraine. “Therefore negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine — meaningful, fair and without delay — are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader said thousands of people had been evacuated from besieged cities, including Mariupol, via humanitarian corridors. But while hundreds of tons of much-needed supplies had been delivered, he said, Russian forces were impeding shipments to those cities “in most areas,” holding the supplies hostage until local Ukrainians cooperated with them.
“This is a war crime. They will be held accountable for this. One-hundred percent,” Zelensky said.
Map: Russia’s latest advances in UkraineReturn to menu
Russian-held areas and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
POL.
Separatist-
controlled
area
Kyiv
Lviv
Kharkiv
UKRAINE
Mariupol
ROMANIA
Odessa
200 MILES
A Russian strike damaged a preschool and
an apartment building in Kyiv.
Russian forces continued to shell civilian areas
in Kharkiv. Cluster bombs have been used
near the city center.
Russian troops continued to gain ground
around Mariupol, but the city remained under
Ukrainian control.
Control areas as of March 18
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Russian attacks continued on the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol. A preschool and an apartment building were damaged in Kyiv, and The Washington Post also recently witnessed evidence that cluster bombs were used in Kharkiv.
Ukraine alleges new Russian strikes near Kyiv preschool, Lviv airport, as Kremlin campaign intensifiesReturn to menu
RIGA, Latvia — Ukrainian officials said Friday that Russian strikes hit a repair facility near an airport in Lviv and a residential neighborhood with a preschool in Kyiv, spawning fresh terror and signaling that the Kremlin’s offensive is becoming more aggressive and indiscriminate as it pushes west through the country.
The missile and rocket attacks came as Ukrainians continued to sort through the catastrophic damage that has come with the three-week-old war, especially in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, where a theater full of people seeking refuge was bombed earlier this week. A Ukrainian official said 130 people have been rescued alive from the theater that was hit — although the fate of an estimated 1,300 others who had been sheltering there remained unknown Friday. The figures could not be independently verified.