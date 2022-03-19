Ukrainian forces continued to put up a defiant defense of their country’s cities, limiting Russian ground advances as the Kremlin’s invasion enters its 24th day. Major population centers such as Kyiv and Kharkiv remain in Ukrainian hands and Russia’s troops are still “stalled across the country,” the Pentagon said, even as it cautioned that Moscow retains 90 percent of its assembled combat power.

The world is only starting to grapple with the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Russian assault. The United Nations said Friday that roughly 9.8 million people have either fled Ukraine or are internally displaced as a result of the fighting, while 12 million are stranded or otherwise face dangerous living conditions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Saturday that Russian forces have committed war crimes by blocking critical aid delivered to Ukraine’s embattled cities. “They will be held accountable for this,” he said.

New satellite images show widespread devastation in the port city of Mariupol, where apartment buildings and stores have been cratered and torched. On Saturday, the Ukrainian military said it had been cut off from the Sea of Azov, immediately south of the city. Air raid sirens rang throughout the country, with rockets and missiles striking from Kramatorsk in the east to Kyiv near the center and Lviv in the west. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a rally in Moscow, celebrated the invasion and again baselessly claimed that he was stopping a genocide.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine during his Friday call with President Biden, during which Biden warned that Beijing would face significant repercussions if it provided aid to Russia.

Here’s what to know

  • Zelensky said thousands of people had been evacuated from besieged cities, including Mariupol, via humanitarian corridors.
  • Traumatized residents from Mariupol that have managed to flee spoke of weeks trapped in their basements with little to eat and no electricity or water. They also painted a picture of a city that is no longer fully controlled by Ukrainian forces.
  • The growing human cost to Russia’s invasion has forced Zelensky to consider concessions to bring an end to the devastating conflict, Western officials said. But details of any potential peace deal are unclear.
