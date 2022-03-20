But on Sunday, after about 600 hours inside, 64 people were allowed to leave, the plant said in a post on Facebook, where it has been delivering periodic updates on the perilous situation. Fifty shift workers were among those allowed to go, the plant said, and they were replaced by 46 “employee-volunteers.” It is unclear when or whether the remaining workers will be able to rotate out.
The facility’s employees have “heroically performed their professional duties and maintained the appropriate level of safety,” the plant’s post said.
Ukraine informed the IAEA of the Sunday shift change, the agency said, and the country’s national regulator said the workers who rotated out amounted to about half the staff at the site. Their replacements were Ukrainian, the IAEA said. The agency has for weeks called for the workers to be allowed to rotate, citing the safety concerns posed by exhausted personnel operating under exceedingly stressful conditions.
The IAEA’s director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said the changeover was “a positive — albeit long overdue — development.”
“They deserve our full respect and admiration for having worked in these extremely difficult circumstances,” Grossi said in a statement. “They were there for far too long. I sincerely hope that remaining staff from this shift can also rotate soon.”
This month, the plant, where radioactive waste management facilities are located, was disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid, alarming those who feared it would disrupt the cooling of on-site nuclear material and potentially lead to radiation leaks. After five days, during which time the plant used a backup generator for its electricity, engineers restored power, the IAEA said. The plant’s last reactor closed in 2000.
The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has also said that some maintenance and repairs could not be carried out because of “the psychological, moral, and physical fatigue of the personnel.”
The Chernobyl plant was the scene of the 1986 disaster that sent a huge radioactive cloud over parts of Europe and left contaminated soil and other fallout, which remains dangerous, at the plant site. It was the world’s worst nuclear power plant accident.