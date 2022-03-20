The allegation comes just days after a suspected Russian airstrike hit a theater, where as many as 1,300 people were believed to be sheltering, and one week after a deadly attack on a maternity hospital.
Search and rescue efforts amid the theater rubble were disrupted as Russian forces advanced the furthest yet into Mariupol, in the southeast of Ukraine, which is considered an important strategic prize for Russia because it provides a land link from annexed Crimea to areas of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists. The city is under a blockade — access to food, water and medicine has been limited, and efforts to evacuate civilians have worked only intermittently amid heavy Russian shelling.
Ukraine’s battered Mariupol, reeling from hospital strike, says Russia’s assault continues as bodies pile up
The damage has been so significant that Mariupol has been “wiped off the face of the earth” since Russia’s invasion, a Ukrainian police officer said.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk outlined humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians including from Mariupol. Some have already made it out: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 6,623 people were evacuated from hard-hit areas on Saturday — 4,000 of them from Mariupol. The Mariupol city council said Sunday that more than 39,000 residents have escaped Mariupol over the past week.
Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling destroyed the Mariupol Drama Theater on Wednesday, and images provided to The Washington Post by Maxar Technologies show extensive damage, both inside and outside the building. Local authorities said at least 130 people have been rescued in the aftermath of the attack.
As Russian troops advance, the Azovstal steel plant, one of the largest in Europe, was hit and had to cease operations, local officials said. An unverified video circulated on social media showed a large cloud of black smoke emanating from the facility, followed by two smaller blasts.
Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian government said “we have lost this economic giant. In fact, one of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe is actually being destroyed.”
Enver Tskitishvili, the plant’s director, referred to the video on Saturday and said the first strike hit a coal warehouse, while the second fell “very close to the coke battery.” He said the plant shut down during World War II and was revived in its aftermath — a sign, he argued, that the plant would survive this latest strike. “We will return to [Mariupol], we will rebuild this plant, we will revive it, and it will operate and bring glory to Ukraine as it always has,” Tskitishvili said, “because Mariupol is Ukraine, Azovstal is Ukraine; was, is and will be.”
In a video message recorded Friday that was verified by the Associated Press, police officer Michail Vershnin appealed to President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for help — saying that his city was “destroyed” as thick smoke rises behind him. The sky has a black and orange tinge as buildings behind him can be seen reduced to rubble. “You have promised that there will be help, give us that help,” Vershnin said as flames were seen nearby. “Biden, Macron, you are great leaders. Be them to the end” he said.
In Zaporizhzhia, traumatized residents from Mariupol arrived at a humanitarian aid station in a nonstop stream of cars on Friday. Those fleeing told The Washington Post they spent weeks trapped in their basements with little to eat and no electricity or water. They said Ukrainian forces were losing their grip on parts of the battered city, with Russian tanks spotted in the streets.
“It’s like a horror movie. There’s nothing,” said Oksana, a 37-year-old resident who left Mariupol with her three sons, her sister, brother-in-law and two nieces. “Everything is bombed, all the roads are bombed. We couldn’t even normally drive out. We drove a lot in circles before we found a route.”
– Anastacia Galouchka contibuted from Zaporizhzhia. Timsit and Hassan reported from London.