ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE — President Volodymyr Zelensky defiantly told Moscow the time had come for “meaningful negotiations on peace” as a barrage of Russian attacks continued across his nation over the weekend.

At least 40 people were killed when a Russian bomb hit the barracks of a military facility in the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on Friday morning, according to journalists who documented the scene hours after the attack. Images verified by The Washington Post showed a multistory building folding inward on itself as giant plumes of smoke rise above it.

Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the surrounding Mykolaiv region, acknowledged the strike in a Telegram message Saturday. The Russians “viciously fired rockets at sleeping soldiers,” the caption read. He declined to state the number of soldiers dead or injured, saying he was waiting on the armed forces to provide an accurate count.