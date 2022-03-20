British defense intelligence officials said that Russia’s “continued failure” to gain control of the air has “significantly blunted” its operational progress. Kremlin efforts to seize the capital, Kyiv, and topple Zelensky’s government have so far been frustrated by Ukrainian resistance, with signs that Russian forces are digging in to maintain defensive positions around the city periphery, according to satellite images.
A protracted stalemate would “likely be very violent and bloody,” as Russian forces continue to bomb and bombard Ukrainian cities, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank tracking the conflict in Ukraine, warned Saturday. Kremlin forces are making gains in their fierce assault on country’s south, advancing on the besieged port city of Mariupol. At least 40 were killed after a Russian strike destroyed a military barracks in the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian officials said Saturday.
- Kyiv: Ukrainian troops have managed to stall Russian advances on the city’s northern, northwestern and eastern outskirts. The Institute for the Study of War, a pro-U. S. organization that researches military operations, said Russian forces are digging in the periphery of the city to consolidate control of areas they occupy; satellite images show Russian equipment in walls northwest of the city.
- Mariupol: Satellite imagery collected Saturday shows the extent of the damage at the Drama Theater, which was hit by a Russian airstrike. Rescue efforts have been hindered as Russian forces advance into the city.
- Mykolaiv: Dozens were killed after a Russian strike on military barracks Friday morning in the city in southern Ukraine. Visuals verified by The Washington Post show the aftermath, with a multistory facility collapsing inward and smoke plumes rising above it. Rescuers were searching the wreckage for survivors, and at least one person was pulled from the rubble alive.
- Kharkiv: Russian forces have made no apparent progress toward taking Kharkiv, according to the Pentagon, even as a daily barrage of artillery fire, missiles and rockets rains down on Ukraine’s second-largest city.
- Kherson: Pro-U. S. military analysts say the most dangerous Russian advance is from Kherson, a southern port city that Russian forces seized in the first days of the war. Troops are moving north, toward Kryvyi Rih, in what could be an effort to isolate Zaporizhiya and Dnipro from the west.
- Lviv: Russian missiles struck an aircraft repair facility next to the airport in Lviv, the western city near Poland that foreign diplomats and Ukrainians consider relatively safe. Local authorities said the airport was not directly hit, and no deaths were reported.
Hannah Knowles, Jon Swaine and Miriam Berger contributed to this report.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE — President Volodymyr Zelensky defiantly told Moscow the time had come for “meaningful negotiations on peace” as a barrage of Russian attacks continued across his nation over the weekend.
At least 40 people were killed when a Russian bomb hit the barracks of a military facility in the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on Friday morning, according to journalists who documented the scene hours after the attack. Images verified by The Washington Post showed a multistory building folding inward on itself as giant plumes of smoke rise above it.
Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the surrounding Mykolaiv region, acknowledged the strike in a Telegram message Saturday. The Russians “viciously fired rockets at sleeping soldiers,” the caption read. He declined to state the number of soldiers dead or injured, saying he was waiting on the armed forces to provide an accurate count.
As Ukrainian forces continued to hold off Russian attempts to advance on the capital of Kyiv, Zelensky stepped up his effort to resolve the war through diplomacy, telling Moscow, “It’s time to meet. Time to talk.”
Map: Russia’s latest advances in UkraineReturn to menu
Russian forces in the south of Ukraine on Saturday drove north, toward Kryvyi Rih.
On the periphery of the capital, Kyiv, Russian troops tried to advance within artillery range of the central-Ukrainian city.
Russian troops continued to struggle to take Mariupol, which remains under Ukrainian control but has been cut off from aid for weeks.