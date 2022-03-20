Officials in Mariupol, a besieged southeastern port city located between Russian-held Crimea and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, accused Russia of bombing an art school that was sheltering 400 people. The city council said the building was destroyed and civilians “are still under the rubble,” but did not say whether anyone had died. The Washington Post could not immediately verify this claim. Local officials on Saturday were still excavating a theater that was sheltering hundreds of people when it was hit by a suspected Russian airstrike earlier in the week — efforts hindered by Russian forces advancing the furthest yet into the city cut off from food, heat, and nearly all communication.
Some analysts worry the Russian military could employ siege tactics and mass shelling as it’s doing in Mariupol when trying to take other metropolitan areas, even as Russia’s attempt to conquer Ukraine appears headed to a stalemate. Kremlin efforts to seize the capital, Kyiv, and topple Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government have so far been frustrated by Ukrainian resistance, with signs that Russian forces are digging in to maintain defensive positions around the city periphery, according to satellite images.
Mariupol has been 'wiped off the face of the earth,' police officer says in plea for Western help
A Ukrainian police officer from the besieged city of Mariupol has appealed to President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for help, saying his city has been “destroyed” and “wiped off the face of the earth” by Russia’s invasion.
In a video message recorded Friday that was verified by the Associated Press, Officer Michail Vershnin said children and the elderly were dying, and he called on the West to help “save the civilian population” by giving Ukraine the support it needed to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops.
In the video, Vershnin stands in the street as thick smoke rises behind him. Buildings have been reduced to rubble, and the sky has a black and orange tinge. “You have promised that there will be help, give us that help,” Vershnin says, as flames are seen nearby.
“Biden, Macron, you are great leaders. Be them to the end,” he says, before asking whether the West wants “another Aleppo.”
In 2016, the United States accused Russia of “barbarism” and war crimes in Syria. Moscow had conducted airstrikes over Aleppo, escalating a humanitarian crisis following a war triggered by the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. The United Nations said last year that 10 years of war in Syria had left at least 350,000 people dead.
Mariupol, a southern Ukrainian port on the Sea of Azov, had been cut off from the outside world for weeks when a suspected Russian airstrike hit a theater where more than 1,000 people were sheltering.
Ukraine war gives Gen Xers flashbacks to 1980s nuclear war songs and movies
For Gen Xers who grew up listening to songs like Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s “Two Tribes” (“When two tribes go to war / A point is all you can score”) and watching movies like the U.S.-Soviet nuclear war film “The Day After,” 1980s Cold War pop culture is suddenly feeling uncomfortably timely again.
In his 1985 song “Russians,” Sting asks, “How can I save my little boy from Oppenheimer’s deadly toy?” referring to the physicist Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb. In an Instagram post last week, Sting performed the song again. In an accompanying post, he said he has rarely sung “Russians” since it came out, because he never thought it would be relevant again.
“But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity,” Sting wrote of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Today, Gen Xers, who grew up worried that a nuclear war between the two superpowers would destroy the planet are experiencing a combination of deja vu and PTSD.
U.K. Defense Ministry warns of 'further civilian casualties' in next phase of Russian assault
Russian armed forces, making limited gains in taking control of major Ukrainian cities, are bombarding urban centers with increasing might, causing “widespread destruction and large numbers of civilian casualties,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense said early Sunday in its latest intelligence update.
The “indiscriminate shelling of urban areas,” such as in the southern port of Mariupol and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, could continue as Russia “looks to limit its own already considerable losses,” British intelligence officials said. The strategy could lead to “further civilian casualties,” the ministry warned.
In recent days, Russian airstrikes targeted a theater in Mariupol, where hundreds had taken shelter, and several residential buildings in Kyiv. The World Health Organization said it has registered at least 46 attacks on health-care infrastructure in Ukraine, from hospitals to transport vehicles, without specifying which side was responsible.
At least 847 people have been killed and 1,399 injured since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the United Nations, but the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said “the actual figures are likely much higher as fierce clashes continue across the country.” More than 3.3 million people have fled the country, the United Nations says, and “millions more are internally displaced.”
The latest assessment from British intelligence comes as Russian forces have advanced in southern Ukraine but struggled in the capital, Kyiv.
A famous dancer is one of the latest victims in Ukraine. His death may help us process the unimaginable.
On Friday, Ukrainian ballet dancer Artyom Datsishin was reported to have died of injuries sustained under Russian artillery fire three weeks earlier. The 43-year-old principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine is the latest of several celebrities in the country that have been killed since the Russian invasion began last month.
On Thursday, Kyiv’s National Academic Molodyy Theater announced that actress Oksana Shvets, 67, had been killed in a rocket attack in the capital city. And Pasha Lee, 33, a Crimean-born stage and film actor who did voice work for the Ukrainian-dubbed versions of “Lion King” and “The Hobbit, was killed during shelling in Irpin on March 6.
The deaths contrast with the more hopeful images circulating on social media showing influencers and celebrities who have taken up arms against Russia. Just a day before his death, Lee, who had recently joined Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, posted a photo of himself and a woman, both dressed in military gear. In the caption, he noted the heavy bombing they’ve faced. “We are smiling because we will manage,” he wrote.
To be sure, no one in Ukraine has been spared by the conflict. But there is something about a celebrity death, according to psychologists, that drives the war home, showing that people we place on a pedestal are not impervious to violence.
71 orphans evacuated from Sumy, governor says
Seventy-one children have been successfully evacuated from an orphanage in the northeastern Sumy region, governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said in a Facebook post Saturday.
The children, most of whom require permanent medical care, were evacuated through a humanitarian corridor, he said.
Borys Todurov, a cardiologist with the Heart Institute in Kyiv, said in a Facebook video that the children were driven to Kyiv on a “risky road” and were fed, cleaned and given medications. They would spend the night there before continuing to Lviv accompanied by medical specialists. He said he expected another difficult journey.
Some children with more severe medical needs will remain in Kyiv, Todurov said. “They have no parents, and we will become their mothers and fathers for a while,” he wrote on Facebook.
Zhyvytskyy said the children had been hidden amid Russia’s invasion for “almost two weeks” inside bomb shelters and were moved as soon as an evacuation became possible. “Thank God we quickly found people to house them in a safe place, in another country,” he wrote.
Other young children across Ukrainian cities are also being evacuated to other countries, including Poland. According to Ukraine’s parliament, 115 children have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion and more than 140 have been wounded.
At least 50 orphans ages 2 to 17 were recently granted permission to enter the United Kingdom from the city of Dnipro.
Several thousand people, including foreign students, have fled Sumy in recent weeks amid Russian shelling.
Russia's war for Ukraine could be headed toward stalemate
Russia’s war to conquer Ukraine is grinding to a halt as heavy casualties and equipment losses take a toll on unprepared Russian forces that have failed so far to achieve any of their initial objectives, Western officials and military experts say.
The front lines have barely moved in over a week. Russians are being killed or injured at the rate of up to a thousand a day, according to Western intelligence estimates, and more according to Ukrainian ones.
The ferocity of the Russian assault has only intensified as the advances have slowed, with Russia substituting harsh bombardments of civilian populations for progress on the battlefield.
But in the absence of substantive progress on the ground and given the scale of the losses being inflicted on their ranks, the Russian military campaign could soon become unsustainable, with troops unable to advance because they lack sufficient manpower, supplies and munitions, analysts and officials say.
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces bombed art school with 400 inside
The city council of Mariupol, in the southeast of Ukraine, alleged on Sunday that Russian armed forces bombed an arts school that was sheltering 400 residents.
The council said in a post on Telegram that women, children and elderly people had taken refuge inside Art School No. 12 in the Left Bank district of eastern Mariupol. It said the building was destroyed on Saturday and civilians “are still under the rubble,” but it did not say whether anyone had died.
“Information on the number of victims is being clarified,” it added.
The Washington Post could not independently verify the council’s claims. Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian armed forces for weeks. Access to food, water and medicine has been limited, and efforts to evacuate civilians have worked only intermittently amid heavy Russian shelling.
Russian armed forces have stepped up their bombardments of Ukrainian cities in recent days, according to British defense officials, in a bid to take control of urban centers while limiting their military losses.
In Mariupol on Wednesday, a suspected Russian airstrike hit a theater in which Ukrainian officials said more than 1,000 people were hiding. At least 130 people were rescued, Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, said Friday, but rescue workers were still searching for about 1,300 others on Saturday.
Polish schools expect as many Ukrainian refugees as there are students in Los Angeles
WARSAW — Olga Dudar said it took three tries to find a Polish school for her 10-year-old son. They started by walking around the Warsaw neighborhood where they’re staying, looking for schools with blue-and-yellow flags and ribbons — any sign of support and welcome for Ukrainian refugees like them.
Three weeks into the largest refugee flight in Europe since World War II, more than 75,000 new students have registered in the Polish education system. Warsaw has taken in more than 9,000 students from Ukraine, increasing by 1,000 a day. More than 3,200 students have enrolled in Krakow — the equivalent of adding six additional school buildings.
With the greatest portion of Ukrainian refugees landing in Poland, Education and Science Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek projected on Friday that the overall number could grow to 700,000 students from Ukraine applying to Polish schools. “The Polish educational system is not prepared for this,” said Jacek Kucharczyk, president of the Institute of Public Affairs, a think tank in Warsaw.
Polish premier calls for 'Marshall Plan' to fund Ukraine's reconstruction
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is calling for a “Marshall Plan” to help Ukraine rebuild, funded by the world’s richest countries.
At a news conference near Warsaw on Saturday, Morawiecki said he would raise the idea at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels starting Thursday. President Biden is also due in Belgium this week to meet with NATO leaders to discuss the Russian invasion.
The reconstruction plan “must primarily consist of the richest countries, because they missed the moment when it was possible to put a dam on Russian aggression,” the prime minister said, according to the Polish Press Agency.
Poland, he added, “is already bearing considerable costs … related to the largest refugee crisis since World War II.” More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine, many to neighboring countries including Poland.
The Marshall Plan was an American aid program to rehabilitate Western Europe in the aftermath of World War II. Over four years, Congress appropriated $13.3 billion to help rebuild shattered cities and economies, and avert famine on the continent.
Poland’s prime minister previously said that assets belonging to the Russian state and its oligarchs — seized as part of a global crackdown on those viewed as contributing to the war effort — should be confiscated and used to create a fund to rebuild Ukraine.
Australia bans aluminum ore exports to Russia, aiming to curb weapons manufacturing
Australia will immediately ban the sale of alumina and aluminum ores to Russia as it seeks to limit the Kremlin’s capacity to produce aluminum — a top export for Russia and a key ingredient in arms and munition manufacturing.
Russia relies on resource-rich Australia for nearly 20 percent of its alumina needs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday, adding that Russia “must pay a very high price for its brutality.”
“What happens in Ukraine does not just affect Europe. As we’re seeing here in Australia, it affects, of course, the rules-based order upon which our own region depends,” he told reporters during a news conference, calling the Kremlin’s actions in Ukraine “a gross violation of international law.”
Morrison also announced Sunday that Australia would send more military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, along with thermal coal used to power homes and factories. He said Ukrainians fleeing the conflict would be offered a three-year visa upon arrival in Australia, allowing them to work, study and access government-funded health care.
Officials rushed through new sanctions after getting word that a ship was due to dock in Australia this week to collect a load of alumina bound for Russia. “Our decision here should say very clearly that to … all companies operating in Australia, we are watching these things very, very carefully,” Morrison said.
A lab in rural Virginia is racing to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage
In the southwest corner of rural Virginia, about 5,000 miles from the war zone, a small but mighty team of archaeologists, historians and high-tech mapping experts are using sophisticated satellite imagery to help to protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage.
Housed in the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville, the Cultural Heritage Monitoring Lab is the museum world’s version of a war room: a network of computers, satellite feeds and phones that represents one of the newest tools being employed to protect national treasures threatened by natural disasters or geopolitical events.
Created last year in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution Cultural Rescue Initiative — a world leader in this field — the lab is compiling imagery of Ukraine’s cultural sites to help track attacks on them. The goal is to quickly alert officials in Ukraine of damage, in case action can be taken — perhaps to protect artifacts exposed to the elements, or to board up stained-glass windows in the wake of a direct hit on a church — and to document the devastation.
Ukrainian Americans struggle to get fleeing relatives into United States
Every morning and every night, from her home in Falls Church, Va., Nadiia Khomaziuk messages her sister Lidiia in her hideaway in western Ukraine.
Is Lidiia still okay? How about her kids, who are 7 and 11? Every day, Khomaziuk scours the Internet, calls U.S. government offices and connects with lawyers and other Ukrainian Americans, in search of a path to bring her family to safety in the United States.
To get to there, Khomaziuk’s family and other Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion would need a visa, but the earliest appointment Khomaziuk could get for an interview for her sister at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw is in September.
Lidiia, who asked that her last name not be published because of security concerns, isn’t ready to leave Ukraine. She wants to fight “till the last breath,” Khomaziuk said, though “the kids’ bags are packed, so they can jump in the car the minute they need to. But then I don’t know if I can get them here. Waiting six months for an interview just isn’t right.”
Here's the status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
- Kyiv: Ukrainian troops have managed to stall Russian advances on the city’s northern, northwestern and eastern outskirts. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Russian forces are digging in the periphery of the city to consolidate control of areas they occupy; satellite images show Russian equipment in walls northwest of the city.
- Mariupol: Russian forces advanced farther into parts of Mariupol on Saturday, as Ukrainian forces appeared to be losing their grip on the besieged port city. Satellite imagery shows the extent of the damage at the Drama Theater, which was hit by a Russian airstrike.
- Mykolaiv: Dozens were killed after a Russian strike on military barracks Friday morning in the city in southern Ukraine. Visuals verified by The Washington Post show the aftermath, with a multistory facility collapsing inward and smoke plumes rising above it. Rescuers were searching the wreckage for survivors, and at least one person was pulled from the rubble alive.
- Kharkiv: Russian forces have made no apparent progress toward taking Kharkiv, according to the Pentagon, even as a daily barrage of artillery fire, missiles and rockets rains down on Ukraine’s second-largest city.
- Kherson: Pro-U. S. military analysts say the most dangerous Russian advance is from Kherson, a southern port city that Russian forces seized in the first days of the war. Troops are moving north, toward Kryvyi Rih, in what could be an effort to isolate Zaporizhiya and Dnipro from the west.
- Lviv: Russian missiles struck an aircraft repair facility next to the airport in Lviv on Friday, the western city near Poland that foreign diplomats and Ukrainians consider relatively safe. Local authorities said the airport was not directly hit, and no deaths were reported.
Hannah Knowles, Jon Swaine and Miriam Berger contributed to this report.
Fierce fighting continues across Ukraine as Zelensky calls for 'meaningful negotiations'
ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE — President Volodymyr Zelensky defiantly told Moscow the time had come for “meaningful negotiations on peace” as a barrage of Russian attacks continued across his nation over the weekend.
At least 40 people were killed when a Russian bomb hit the barracks of a military facility in the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on Friday morning, according to journalists who documented the scene hours after the attack. Images verified by The Washington Post showed a multistory building folding inward on itself as giant plumes of smoke rise above it.
Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the surrounding Mykolaiv region, acknowledged the strike in a Telegram message Saturday. The Russians “viciously fired rockets at sleeping soldiers,” the caption read. He declined to state the number of soldiers dead or injured, saying he was waiting on the armed forces to provide an accurate count.
As Ukrainian forces continued to hold off Russian attempts to advance on the capital of Kyiv, Zelensky stepped up his effort to resolve the war through diplomacy, telling Moscow, “It’s time to meet. Time to talk.”