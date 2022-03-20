Russia, making limited progress in capturing cities across eastern and southern Ukraine 25 days into its invasion, is increasingly turning to “indiscriminate shelling” of urban areas — leading to “widespread destruction" and large numbers of civilian casualties, British defense officials warned early Sunday. The Kremlin is expected to further escalate its air assaults as it seeks to mitigate heavy losses among its own forces.

Officials in Mariupol, a besieged southeastern port city located between Russian-held Crimea and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, accused Russia of bombing an art school that was sheltering 400 people. The city council said the building was destroyed and civilians “are still under the rubble,” but did not say whether anyone had died. The Washington Post could not immediately verify this claim. Local officials on Saturday were still excavating a theater that was sheltering hundreds of people when it was hit by a suspected Russian airstrike earlier in the week — efforts hindered by Russian forces advancing the furthest yet into the city cut off from food, heat, and nearly all communication.

Some analysts worry the Russian military could employ siege tactics and mass shelling as it’s doing in Mariupol when trying to take other metropolitan areas, even as Russia’s attempt to conquer Ukraine appears headed to a stalemate. Kremlin efforts to seize the capital, Kyiv, and topple Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government have so far been frustrated by Ukrainian resistance, with signs that Russian forces are digging in to maintain defensive positions around the city periphery, according to satellite images.

Here’s what to know

  • Zelensky said it was “time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound.” Casualty counts remain unclear, but both sides are estimated to have lost thousands of lives.
  • Seven humanitarian corridors are open in Ukraine on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. Saturday’s evacuees included 4,000 people from Mariupol, where about 39,000 residents have been able to leave over the last week, according to the city council.
  • About 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine in the three weeks since Russia’s invasion, UNICEF said Saturday, and they face heightened risk of being trafficked or exploited. The UN estimates more than 3.3 million Ukrainians have fled and around 6.5 million have been internally displaced since the war began. Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million.
