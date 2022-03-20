President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his push over the weekend to resolve an increasingly deadly war through diplomacy, saying it was “time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound.”

There was no immediate response from Moscow to Zelensky’s call to meet.

British defense intelligence officials said that Russia’s “continued failure” to gain control of the air has “significantly blunted” its operational progress. Kremlin efforts to seize the capital, Kyiv, and topple Zelensky’s government have so far been frustrated by Ukrainian resistance, with signs that Russian forces are digging in to maintain defensive positions around the city periphery, according to satellite images.

A protracted stalemate would “likely be very violent and bloody,” as Russian forces continue to bomb and bombard Ukrainian cities, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank tracking the conflict in Ukraine, warned Saturday. Kremlin forces are making gains in their fierce assault on country’s south, advancing on the besieged port city of Mariupol. At least 40 were killed after a Russian strike destroyed a military barracks in the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian officials said Saturday.

Here’s what to know

  • In a video address to Swiss lawmakers, Zelensky appealed to the government for a “full freeze of all accounts of those who unleashed this war,” and he called out Swiss food giant Nestlé for continuing to do business in Russia. More than 400 global companies have publicly announced plans to withdraw.
  • More than 6,600 people made it through humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
  • About 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine in the three weeks since Russia’s invasion, UNICEF said Saturday, and they face heightened risk of being trafficked or exploited.
