Zaghari-Radcliffe’s release came just days after Britain settled a historic $524 million debt with Iran. The British government has long denied a link between the debt and the detention of British Iranian citizens, but it was clear to most observers — and Zaghari-Radcliffe herself — that there was one.

At a news conference at the British Parliament on Monday, Zaghari-Radcliffe said, “I was told many, many times that, ‘oh, we’re going to get you home.’ That never happened.”

She said she lost trust in the promises of politicians.

Zaghari-Radcliffe noted that she was held by Iran for six years, most of those years in prison, some of it in solitary confinement, and that during those years, there were five foreign secretaries, all from the Conservative Party.

One of those short-timer foreign secretaries is now the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, who once made a serious gaffe when speaking in Parliament, saying that Zaghari-Radcliffe was “simply teaching people journalism” — a statement her family and her employer both said was untrue.

"How many foreign secretaries does it take for someone to come out?” said Zaghari-Radcliffe. “Five. It should have been one of them, eventually. So now here we are.”

“What’s happened now should have happened six years ago,” she said.

Britain and Iran were for decades in talks over a debt of 400 million pounds ($524 million) that the United Kingdom owed Iran for not delivering tanks that Iran bought in the 1970s.

Iran paid money to the International Military Services (IMS), an arms-trading subsidiary of the British Defense Ministry. Britain canceled the tank order following the Islamic Revolution in 1979, but the money was never returned.

Liz Truss, the British foreign secretary, said “in parallel” to the release of detainees, “we have also settled the IMS debt, as we said we would.”

Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency, referring to Zaghari-Ratcliffe as a “spy,” said in a report published Tuesday that her release came after Britain agreed to unfreeze the funds.

At the news conference, a reporter asked Zaghari-Radcliffe if the British debt to Iran held back her release.

She answered yes, but said she didn’t know the details. She added that just a few weeks after her arrest in 2016, she was told by Iranian authorities “they wanted something off the Brits and would not let her go until they had it.”

Zaghari-Radcliffe was asked if she feels angry with the government about how long it took.

She emphasized that she was overjoyed to be home. “I always felt like I was holding this black hole in my heart all these years,” she said, “but I am going to leave that black hole on the plane.”

She did not want to “hold a grudge” for the rest of her life. She called coming home — and doing simple things such as braiding her daughter’s hair — “glorious.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was given a five-year prison sentence in 2016 after Iranian authorities charged her with plotting to overthrow Iran’s government. She and her family denied the charges, saying she was on vacation with her daughter, visiting family in Tehran.

She spent almost five years in prison before she was released to house arrest at her parents’ home in Tehran. She said her father and mother in Iran wanted to speak out about her case, but were fearful.

Zaghari-Radcliffe declined to answer questions about her life as a prisoner — for now.

She said that it was “very difficult to talk about what I went through” and that her imprisonment “will always haunt me.”

Zaghari-Radcliffe was released along with Anoosheh Ashoori, a retired civil engineer.

A third detainee, Morad Tahbaz, an environmentalist who has British, Iranian and American citizenship, was reported to be included in the release, but remains in Iran in prison.

Tahbaz’s daughter, speaking at the news conference, said she was desperate to see her father.

Zaghari-Radcliffe said ordinary people should not be used as pawns in geopolitical deals.

“Every human being has got the right to be free,” she said.