They include some 3.3 million refugees who have poured into neighboring countries since Russia’s invasion on Feb 24., according to the United Nations refugee agency.
Refugee arrivals from Ukraine since Feb. 24
Belarus
Poland
Russia
3K
2.1M
185K
UKRAINE
Slovakia
3.3M+ refugees
246K
Hungary
306K
Romania
527K
Moldova
363K
CRIMEA
Black Sea
As of 1:00 p.m. Eastern March 20
Source: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
Note: Country totals may include people crossing the border between countries, so their sum is greater than the total
number of refugees fleeing Ukraine.
Most have gone to Poland so far, though more than a million have escaped to other neighboring countries, such as Hungary and Slovakia, and including nearly 185,000 to Russia.
The U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF, says at least 1.5 million children have joined the outflow of refugees, facing risks it described as “real and growing.”
More than 500 unaccompanied children crossed from Ukraine into Romania in a period of three weeks, according to UNICEF, which warned that minors separated from their families were “especially vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation.”
Along Ukraine’s border, lines to get into Poland have stretched for miles, with people waiting through long days and frigid nights.
The exodus from Ukraine has become Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. The European Union’s latest unprecedented measures will allow Ukrainians temporary protection anywhere in the 27-country bloc for up to three years — bypassing an asylum system that left others fleeing Africa and the Middle East in years-long limbo.
Local authorities and volunteers in Poland have organized reception centers for refugees. Many sleep on cots in open rooms. But officials in Polish cities like the capital Warsaw are appealing for help as they warn the centers are nearing or at capacity, with housing running thin.
Inside the country, thousands of Ukrainians have evacuated from their battered or besieged cities to other parts of Ukraine through “humanitarian corridors” agreed between Kyiv and Moscow during temporary cease-fires.
Among those shuttled away from the front lines in recent days were residents of the southern port of Mariupol, where a bloody onslaught has descended into street fighting. They recounted being trapped in basements with little to eat and no electricity or water as the casualty toll mounted.
The U.N. human rights office in Ukraine said it has recorded more than 900 civilian deaths, including 75 children, and 1,459 injured. Still, the agency said it believes that the “actual toll is much higher.”
Hannah Knowles contributed to this report.