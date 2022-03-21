The Russian military is approaching a stalemate in many other parts of the country, including outside Kyiv, the capital, where munitions struck a shopping center and an apartment complex on Sunday, blowing out windows and causing significant fire damage. Military experts have expressed concern that the Kremlin will turn to progressively deadlier siege tactics and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities to compensate for its lack of battlefield progress.
President Biden will travel to Europe this week for a summit with other NATO leaders to discuss the war. He will also travel to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda, the White House said. Poland has floated the idea of creating a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, stemming from NATO or some other organization. A senior Biden administration official on Sunday ruled out any U.S. military participation in a peacekeeping mission.
Here's what to know
Russia calls for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to surrender
After weeks of relentlessly bombarding Mariupol, Russia on Sunday called for Ukrainian forces to surrender and flee the city or risk further attacks and a “military tribunal.”
The ultimatum, issued through Russian state media, came after Russian forces had entered every neighborhood in Mariupol, a strategically valuable city on Ukraine’s southeastern coast. The assault — which has reduced large swaths of the city to rubble, left civilians dead on the streets and spawned a humanitarian catastrophe — has descended into house-to-house guerrilla warfare, officials said Sunday.
Moscow said Mariupol’s leaders faced a “historic choice”: either concede to Russian troops or be considered “with the bandits” and face trial in a Russian military court, according to the state media reports, which disseminate Kremlin communications. Russia requested an official response from Ukrainian authorities by 5 a.m. Moscow time on Monday, which is 10 p.m. Eastern time Sunday.
Late Sunday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told the news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda that Ukraine would not surrender, and she reiterated calls for open and unconditional evacuation routes from the city.
As Mariupol faces a Russian onslaught, the hope for negotiations becomes murky
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Intense fighting spread Sunday into all neighborhoods in the southern port city of Mariupol, officials said, thrusting Russian and Ukrainian forces into pitched battles as Russia tries to claim its first strategic victory since invading even as its advance remains stalled in most of the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his position that he is willing to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Without negotiations, it will not be possible to end the war, Zelensky said during an interview on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”
There are reasons to believe that the Russians and Ukrainians are still far apart on a number of major issues. Zelensky said that Ukraine would need “security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country” to end the fighting.
Ukrainians are otherwise willing to defend themselves, he said.
Here's the status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
- Kyiv: Residents worry that if Russian forces continue to close in on the capital, Kyiv could face assaults like those in Kharkiv and Mariupol — with troops bombarding civilian populations to compensate for slow progress on the battlefield. Satellite images show Russian forces digging in on the periphery of the city.
- Mariupol: The battle for this strategic port city has descended into street-to-street guerrilla fighting with Russian troops, according to Ukrainian military and city officials. The intense fighting complicated rescue efforts at an art school that Ukrainian officials say Russian jets bombed Sunday. Moscow has called for Ukrainian forces to surrender and leave the city.
- Sumy: Seventy-one children have been evacuated from an orphanage in the northeastern Sumy region, according to the governor. Several thousand people, including foreign students, have fled Sumy in recent weeks amid Russian shelling.
- Izyum: Ukrainian forces fought back a Russian assault on Izyum, southeast of the second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Sunday, inflicting heavy casualties.