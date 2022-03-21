An increasingly bloody onslaught in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has descended into street-by-street guerrilla warfare, as Moscow vies to claim its first strategic victory of the war. Amid bombings on civilian buildings and claims of forced deportations, Russian officials on Sunday called for Ukrainian troops to lay down arms and flee the city during a two-hour window Monday morning or face further assaults and a “military tribunal.” Ukraine’s deputy prime minister rejected the calls to surrender.

The Russian military is approaching a stalemate in many other parts of the country, including outside Kyiv, the capital, where munitions struck a shopping center and an apartment complex on Sunday, blowing out windows and causing significant fire damage. Military experts have expressed concern that the Kremlin will turn to progressively deadlier siege tactics and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities to compensate for its lack of battlefield progress.

President Biden will travel to Europe this week for a summit with other NATO leaders to discuss the war. He will also travel to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda, the White House said. Poland has floated the idea of creating a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, stemming from NATO or some other organization. A senior Biden administration official on Sunday ruled out any U.S. military participation in a peacekeeping mission.

Here’s what to know

  • More than 3.3 million Ukrainians — nearly 1 in 13 — have fled the country since Russia invaded Feb. 24, according to the U.N. refugee agency.
  • More than 900 civilians, including 75 children, have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, according to records from the U.N. human rights office in Ukraine. The agency said the actual toll is much higher.
