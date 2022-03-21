Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that Switzerland clamp down on Russian oligarchs, saying their use of Swiss bank accounts is helping Russia continue its attacks on Ukraine from the safety of “beautiful Swiss towns.”

“Your banks are where the money of the people who unleashed this war lies,” Zelensky said as he addressed the country on Saturday, calling for it to review its ties to Russia and freeze the accounts of the mega rich.

More than $210 billion of Russian money is held in Swiss bank accounts, the country’s financial industry association told Reuters.

While Zelensky thanked the president and people of neutral Switzerland for backing sanctions against Russia and helping Ukraine in its quest for “life and liberty,” he urged Swiss banks and companies to take additional steps to ensure “not a singer dollar, franc or euro” would assist Russia in killing Ukrainians.

Companies such as Nestlé, which has its headquarters in Switzerland, continue to operate in Russia, as a growing list of businesses have severed ties there since the invasion of Ukraine.