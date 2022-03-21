Russia says it is using hypersonic missiles against Ukraine — a claim that President Biden confirmed Monday at the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting. Such missiles travel faster than five times the speed of sound and have not been used before in combat.

A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that Russia had used a Kinzhal, or “dagger,” hypersonic missile late last week to destroy an ammunition depot in western Ukraine.

On Sunday, the Kremlin said its forces had launched hypersonic missiles a second time, this time from the airspace over Crimea, destroying a fuel storage facility in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Arms specialists and the U.S. and U.K. governments have downplayed Russia’s hypersonic abilities — and the degree to which their use on the battlefield matters.

What are these missiles? And what would it mean if Russia was using them? Here’s what to know.