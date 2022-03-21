On Sunday, the Kremlin said its forces had launched hypersonic missiles a second time, this time from the airspace over Crimea, destroying a fuel storage facility in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Arms specialists and the U.S. and U.K. governments have downplayed Russia’s hypersonic abilities — and the degree to which their use on the battlefield matters.

