Moscow issued an ultimatum March 20: Ukrainian forces had to leave the besieged city of Mariupol or face further assaults and a “military tribunal.”

Ukraine flatly rejected the order to surrender the city, which has been battered by a Russian blockade and bombardments for nearly three weeks.

Here’s what to know about Mariupol and the humanitarian catastrophe happening there.

Russian troops ‘everywhere’ in Mariupol as art school sheltering 400 is bombed