“Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but as of now none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found,” state broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday.

CCTV footage captured the moment a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane carrying 132 people crashed into a mountain in southern China on March 21. (Newsflare via AP)

After flying for 48 minutes, the China Eastern-operated Boeing 737-800 traveling from Kunming to Guangzhou on Monday suddenly began to lose altitude around the time the flight would have begun its descent. The plane plunged more than 25,000 feet in less than three minutes before slamming into the mountains near Molang village in the city of Wuzhou and igniting a forest fire.

Video captured by a local mining company showed the plane hurtling toward the ground at an almost completely vertical angle. Authorities said the plane crashed into the mountainside at 2:38 p.m. local time, creating a deep pit more than 1,100 square feet (100 square meters) in size.

Using flashlights and motorcycle lights, rescue personnel and volunteers worked overnight Monday to search the site of the crash, an operation made difficult by the fact that the area is surrounded on three sides by mountains and reachable only by narrow forest paths. Local villagers took volunteers to the site by motorcycle, according to China News Service. Photos showed firefighters sleeping in shifts outside village huts or inside a school.

On Tuesday, family members of those on board arrived in Teng County, part of Wuzhou, ferried by buses and taxis arranged by the Wuzhou municipal transportation bureau. The Teng County government has requisitioned five hotels with at least 700 rooms to house the relatives of the plane victims, according to state media. In the Guangzhou airport, authorities marked off an area for relatives of victims.

Footage captured by state media on Tuesday showed a swathe of the scorched Earth and pieces of the plane scattered on the ground with numbers placed next to them. Wallets, identification cards, phones and other personal affects were found at the site.

More than half of flights departing Kunming on Tuesday were canceled, while China Eastern suspended almost 90 percent of its domestic flights, according to ticketing and flight-tracking service Flight Master.

If all 123 passengers and nine crew members on the plane are confirmed dead, this will be China’s deadliest plane crash since 1994 when a China Northwest Airlines flight, a Soviet-built Tupolev Tu-154, broke up in the air over Xian, killing 160 people.

China Eastern, one of the country’s four largest state-owned airlines, said the cause of the crash would be investigated fully. It has now grounded all of its Boeing 737-800 planes, according to CCTV.

China’s State Council is overseeing an investigation under instructions given by Chinese President Xi Jinping who said he was “shocked” by news of the incident and ordered an “all-out search and rescue mission.” Rescuers on Tuesday told state media that the plane’s black box, which should contain information from the cockpit, had not yet been found.

Monday’s plane, just under seven years old, was not the 737 Max series, which has not returned to service in China after being grounded, following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019.

The plane’s sudden plummet amid normal weather and no distress signals from the pilots has puzzled crash experts.

China’s aviation safety record is among the best in the world after regulators reformed the industry following a string of plane crashes and hijackings in the 1990s, which had earned the country a reputation of being one of the most dangerous places in the world to fly.

Before the crash, the industry had set a record for domestic airlines of 138 months without casualties or damage to aircraft during flight.

World leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted condolences for the victims of the plane crash on Twitter.

In China, news of the crash and continuing search operation dominated social media. On the microblog Weibo, the photo of a handwritten note found in the wreckage was among the most popular posts. Using a common Chinese expression for wishing family and friends well, it said: “May you have peace year after year.”