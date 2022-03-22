Russia has used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, President Biden confirmed Monday, a move he suggested was in response to Moscow’s stalled ground campaign. Russia said last week that it had twice launched the missiles, which travel faster than five times the speed of sound and have not previously been used in combat.

Western officials have said that the Kremlin, frustrated with its lack of gains on the ground, is now relying on strikes from afar to support its bloody invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in remarks Monday, said Russia has bombarded some of his country’s cities beyond recognition and accused Russian military pilots of having “emptiness instead of heart.” He also said that any political compromises needed to end the Russian assault would require Ukrainian voter approval via referendum.

Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could seek to escalate the war by using biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine, though he did not provide evidence. The Pentagon also said it has detected “increased naval activity” in the northern Black Sea, where the port city of Odessa is bracing for a potential assault. Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine overnight Monday — another day marked with death and destruction after strikes in Mykolaiv and Odessa.

Here’s what to know

  • Satellite images released Monday offer a bird’s-eye view of the destruction in Mariupol, showing large swaths of bombed-out neighborhoods, with gray and black smoke marking smoldering ruins. The port city has refused to surrender despite weeks of bombardment.
  • Senior U.S. officials say Russia is suffering a dramatic decline in oil sales, which could severely reduce the single biggest revenue stream for the Kremlin as it struggles to finance the costly invasion.
  • Ukrainians have grown more confident in their ability to repel Russian forces, according to a new poll that found 91 percent of Ukrainian respondents believe their country will emerge victorious from the war.
