The Belarusian Defense Ministry said it had withdrawn troops that were deployed near the Ukrainian border, according to statements posted on its Telegram channel on Monday, after the Ukrainian military said Russia was trying to bring Belarus into the war on its side.

Ukrainian officials and Western observers have suggested Russia is trying to draw Belarus into its invasion of Ukraine, including by attacking Belarus from Ukrainian territory as a provocation.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, appears to be resisting Moscow’s pressure to join the war, military experts say, though he has let Russia use Belarus as a staging area for troops and a missile launch site.

A new Russian-Belarusian offensive from Belarus, which is directly north of Ukraine, would be unlikely to succeed, military experts say. The invaders “would face staunch Ukrainian resistance and similar, if not greater, morale and logistics issues to Russian forces elsewhere,” experts at the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said this week.