Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an interview with Suspilne on March 21 that he is ready for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reuters)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that any compromises reached to bring an end to the Russian invasion would need to be approved by the Ukrainian people in a referendum.

In an interview with Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, Zelensky said any constitutional changes or legislation required to guarantee Ukrainian security would not be for the president alone to decide.

“This rather long process will be decided by both the Rada and the people of Ukraine,” he said, referring to the country’s parliament.

“The people will have to speak up and respond to this or that form of compromise,” he added.

Zelensky reiterated during the interview that he is ready for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and repeated his warning that if the talks fail, there is a risk the conflict will spiral into World War III.

The president also suggested there was room for compromise on security guarantees for Ukraine that stopped short of full NATO membership. “We are not being accepted into NATO because they are afraid of Russia. That’s all. We need to calm down and say, ‘Okay, what other security guarantees are possible?’” he said.