Western officials have said that the Kremlin, frustrated with its lack of gains on the ground, is now relying on strikes from afar to support its bloody invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in remarks Monday, said Russia has bombarded some of his country’s cities beyond recognition and accused Russian military pilots of having “emptiness instead of heart.” He also said that any political compromises needed to end the Russian assault would require Ukrainian voter approval via referendum.
Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could seek to escalate the war by using biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine, though he did not provide evidence. The Pentagon also said it has detected “increased naval activity” in the northern Black Sea, where the port city of Odessa is bracing for a potential assault. Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine overnight Monday — another day marked with death and destruction after strikes in Mykolaiv and Odessa.
Here's what to know
Zelensky says any compromises with Russia must be approved by the Ukrainian people
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that any compromises reached to bring an end to the Russian invasion would need to be approved by the Ukrainian people in a referendum.
In an interview with Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, Zelensky said any constitutional changes or legislation required to guarantee Ukrainian security would not be for the president alone to decide.
“This rather long process will be decided by both the Rada and the people of Ukraine,” he said, referring to the country’s parliament.
“The people will have to speak up and respond to this or that form of compromise,” he added.
Zelensky reiterated during the interview that he is ready for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and repeated his warning that if the talks fail, there is a risk the conflict will spiral into World War III.
The president also suggested there was room for compromise on security guarantees for Ukraine that stopped short of full NATO membership. “We are not being accepted into NATO because they are afraid of Russia. That’s all. We need to calm down and say, ‘Okay, what other security guarantees are possible?’” he said.
In a separate video posted on his official Telegram page late Monday, Zelensky said he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday ahead of high-level summits in Europe this week to discuss the war.
Here's the status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
- Kyiv: At least eight people were killed after a strike on a major shopping mall in Kyiv, the latest in violent attacks on the capital that have left civilians worried they’ll face the same fate as Kharkiv and Mariupol — with troops bombarding civilian populations to compensate for slow progress on the battlefield. British defense officials have warned that the city remains Russia’s “primary military objective.”
- Mariupol: The fate of this strategic port city remains unclear after it dismissed Moscow’s ultimatum to surrender after weeks of Russian bombardments.
- Mykolaiv: A hotel was bombed by Russian forces in downtown on Monday, a rare strike on a city center. The port city near the Black Sea has been heavily targeted by Russian bombardment for more than a week, as Ukrainian forces hold the front line in the south against troops from Russian-occupied Kherson.
- Kherson: Videos verified by The Washington Post posted Monday show a chaotic scene as the sound of gunfire and explosions erupted during Ukrainian protests against the Russian occupation of this southern city.
- Odesa: Residential buildings were damaged by suspected Russian strikes in the southern part of this city, near the Black Sea coast. Odesa has so far avoided the worst of Russia’s onslaughts, and many residents have chosen to stay.
Map: Russia's latest advances in Ukraine
Russian forces continued to shell civilians and Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv and Kyiv on Monday. Shelling also targeted civilian infrastructure in Mariupol, in the south of Ukraine.
Russia conducted several unsuccessful assaults in separatist-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts but it did not make any major territorial advances.
Russian-held areas and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
POL.
Separatist-
controlled
area
Kyiv
Lviv
Kharkiv
UKRAINE
Mariupol
ROMANIA
Odessa
200 MILES
Russian forces continued to shell Ukrainian
defense and civilians in Kharkiv.
Russia targeted civilian infrastructure in
Mariupol but made no territorial progress.
Control areas as of March 21
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Belarusian Defense Ministry says it has withdrawn troops from Ukrainian border
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said it had withdrawn troops that were deployed near the Ukrainian border, according to statements posted on its Telegram channel on Monday, after the Ukrainian military said Russia was trying to bring Belarus into the war on its side.
Ukrainian officials and Western observers have suggested Russia is trying to draw Belarus into its invasion of Ukraine, including by attacking Belarus from Ukrainian territory as a provocation.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, appears to be resisting Moscow’s pressure to join the war, military experts say, though he has let Russia use Belarus as a staging area for troops and a missile launch site.
A new Russian-Belarusian offensive from Belarus, which is directly north of Ukraine, would be unlikely to succeed, military experts say. The invaders “would face staunch Ukrainian resistance and similar, if not greater, morale and logistics issues to Russian forces elsewhere,” experts at the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said this week.
A military failure for Belarus could spell political trouble for Lukashenko, who has sought to violently quell popular protests against his authoritarian regime at home.
How Russia's aggression in Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 is shaping Biden's actions today
The former diplomats and defense officials who visited the U.S. Naval Observatory in early 2015 were seeking a receptive audience — and they found one in Vice President Joe Biden. Russia had taken over the Ukrainian territory of Crimea the previous year and fueled a bloody separatist uprising in the country’s east, and the officials urgently wanted President Barack Obama to send Ukraine advanced antitank missiles, called Javelins.
Not only would that help repel the Russian-armed separatists, they insisted, but it would serve as a powerful symbol of America’s determination to stand by a former Soviet republic that was moving steadily toward the West.
“He said, ‘Okay, I’ll go down the hall’ — meaning to the Oval Office — ‘and make the case,’ ” recalled Jan Lodal, a former senior Pentagon official who helped organize the meeting. But Lodal said Biden added with a smile: “You’ve got to remember my first name: It’s ‘Vice.’ Spelled V-I-C-E. I’m the highest paid staff officer in the government.”
Sure enough, Obama rejected the request, fearing that providing lethal aid to Ukraine would escalate tensions with Russia.