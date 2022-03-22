War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: President Biden confirmed Monday that Russia has used hypersonic missiles, which travel faster than five times the speed of sound, in Ukraine. Frustrated with its lack of gains on the ground, the Kremlin could also seek to escalate the war by using biological and chemical weapons, Biden said.

The fight: Russia — which has launched more than 1,000 missiles so far — is increasingly relying on “dumb” bombs to wear cities and civilians down. Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country, and Russia has been accused of committing war crimes.

The weapons: Ukraine is making use weapons like Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones from the United States and other allies to combat the superior numbers and heavier weaponry of the Russian military.

Oil prices: Sanctions on Russia are helping gas prices hit new highs. Here’s why — and how long the surge could last.

In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. “Information warriors” from around the world are working to penetrate Putin’s propaganda wall.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

