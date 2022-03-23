KYIV, Ukraine — A hail of rockets hit a residential neighborhood near the center of Ukraine’s capital early Wednesday, sparking fires and battering apartment buildings. Witnesses in Kyiv described feeling shock waves after hearing two rounds of strikes.

A police officer at the scene confirmed to The Post that a Russian Grad rocket had landed on the roof of a building and crashed into a residential apartment. The police officer said it appeared to be the first time that such a weapon, typically fired from a multiple rocket launcher, hit central Kyiv in nearly a month of war.

The rocket was still inside the apartment, and officials were waiting for experts to assess whether it could cause another explosion.

Shards of glass covered streets near the buildings, which had blown-out windows and collapsed walls.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said rescuers rushed to extinguish the flames after the bombardment damaged high-rise buildings, garages and a warehouse. One person was taken to a hospital, and authorities were seeking more information on casualties, it said.

Francis reported from London.