KYIV, Ukraine — A hail of rockets hit a residential neighborhood near the center of Ukraine’s capital early Wednesday, sparking fires and battering apartment buildings. Witnesses in Kyiv described feeling shock waves after hearing two rounds of strikes.

A police officer at the scene confirmed to The Post that a Russian Grad rocket had landed on the roof of a building and crashed into a residential apartment. The police officer said it appeared to be the first time that such a weapon, typically fired from a multiple rocket launcher, hit central Kyiv in nearly a month of war.