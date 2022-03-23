The rocket was still inside the apartment, and officials were waiting for experts to assess whether it could cause another explosion.
Shards of glass covered streets near the buildings, which had blown-out windows and collapsed walls.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said rescuers rushed to extinguish the flames after the bombardment damaged high-rise buildings, garages and a warehouse. One person was taken to a hospital, and authorities were seeking more information on casualties, it said.
Francis reported from London.