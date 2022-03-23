But on what should have been a day of relief — the day her family drove out of Mariupol — the nightmare had only deepened.

“Your dad’s fingers are moving; that’s a really good sign,” her former sister-in-law told Maltseva from a Russian-controlled hospital in eastern Ukraine, speaking about six hours after she watched her son and ex-husband die. Six thousand miles away in Florida, Maltseva sobbed and wondered what would happen to those who survived.

“Are they going to be kept in Russia forever? Are they captives?” the 39-year-old asked in an interview this week, speaking in Ukrainian while a friend translated. “No one knows what is happening.”

“I never wish anyone — anywhere, ever — a day like today,” said Maltseva, who moved to the United States with her husband nine months ago.

The Post has not spoken to Maltseva’s surviving relatives, and Maltseva did not want to publish their names, worried about their safety in Russian territory. She shared images of messages and call logs with her mother and a Ukrainian friend that corroborated her account.

Like so many others, Maltseva has watched the war in horror from afar, struggling for the most basic information. Like millions of Ukrainians, her family faced awful choices: Staying in key cities like Mariupol was dangerous, but so was leaving. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of violating cease-fires meant to allow safe passage through “humanitarian corridors,” while a leader at the International Committee of the Red Cross warned recently that a path out of Mariupol appeared to have land mines.

Drone video shared by Ukraine’s far-right Azov Battalion on March 23 showed widespread damage to a residential neighborhood in the besieged city of Mariupol. (Azov Battalion via Telegram)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address Tuesday that about 100,000 people remain in Mariupol under “inhumane conditions,” a fraction of the more than 400,000 who once lived there. Ukrainian leaders say thousands flee the city each day as Russia’s weeks-long siege gives way to street fighting and, according to the Pentagon, shelling from the sea.

It’s the place where Maltseva was born, where she lived “24 beautiful years” and loved to spend time by the water. Now it was on the news every day — a strategic target for Russia, a “humanitarian catastrophe” for those trapped in the blockade. Strikes hit a maternity hospital, an art school, and a theater-turned-mass-shelter where the word “children” was written large enough to show up on satellite images.

On March 9 — the day of the hospital strike — Maltseva learned her brother was alive by spotting him in a video online. He seemed to be on a road near the medical center, she said, and wondered aloud: “Is this really a bomb?”

“People couldn’t believe that that happened,” Maltseva said. “The people were just in shock.”

Story continues below advertisement

A cousin near Kyiv was able to make contact with their relatives in Mariupol. She heard her family was boiling snow for water and spending freezing nights without heat. But still, they were out of reach.

Then, last week she got a message from her mother’s account on Telegram, telling her what she already knew: Mariupol was destroyed.

Her mom was typing unusually fast. Maltseva had a hunch. “Timur?” she asked.

Behind the keyboard was her nephew, a bright teenager who dreamed of becoming a programmer or a graphic designer. He had found some Internet service on the ninth floor and said the family was okay.

Early one morning this week, Maltseva sat awake in Boca Raton, Fla., waiting for news as her family attempted to evacuate west. She asked a friend in the western city of Lviv to call her mother for updates, hoping someone located in Ukraine would have better luck getting through.

Story continues below advertisement

The friend called shortly after 5 a.m. while running to a bomb shelter and gave a quick, cryptic warning: “You’ll have to hold yourself together.” He had overheard an explosion. At 5:38 a.m., Maltseva said, her mother called — but she was sobbing, speaking to someone else. It seemed like an accidental dial.

“Can you help him?” Maltseva says her mother cried. “Can you save him?”

It took several hours to learn what happened.

Maltseva said her surviving family recounted trying to push the car when it got stuck; another vehicle tried to go around, driving slightly off the road, setting off a mine. The blast sent one car flying into the other, and Timur and his father, 41-year-old Dmitry, were pinned as a fire raged. Russian soldiers took the others to the hospital in Russian-controlled territory, Maltseva said.

Story continues below advertisement

Maltseva said she is grateful to the Russian doctors treating her family but angry at their country. “They’re destroying our nation. They mine our fields. They kill our people,” she said. “They’re not saving us.”

She said it was not clear what will happen when her family’s treatment ends.

One person was physically unharmed in the mine explosion: Maltseva’s mother. But Maltseva said she sounds “like a different person” on the phone. “Her son and her grandson became char in front of her eyes,” Maltseva said.

Her friend in Florida, Vera de Chalambert, struggled to speak after translating the mother’s ordeal.

“I don’t even know what to say,” de Chalambert said.