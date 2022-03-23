Moscow’s siege of the strategic port city of Mariupol has entered a bloody new phase. Russian forces are shelling from the sea and vivid new satellite images show widespread destruction, with homes ablaze and factories razed. Despite efforts for evacuation through humanitarian corridors, about 100,000 people are still trapped in the city — many without food or water — in conditions that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described late Tuesday as “inhumane.”

The British Defense Ministry said Russia is likely to respond to its faltering ground offensive “by employing increasingly violent and coercive measures in an attempt to suppress the Ukrainian population.” The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, and Western defense officials predict Russia will step up its bombardment of Ukrainian cities after it appears to have failed in its bid to capture major urban areas and overthrow Zelensky’s administration.

The Pentagon said it had seen indications of Kyiv’s forces going on the offensive, with Ukraine saying Tuesday that it had retaken the town of Makariv, near the capital.

President Biden will announce a new package of sanctions against Russia this week when he travels to Brussels to meet with European leaders, the White House said, as Western allies look for ways to strengthen their pushback against Moscow’s increasingly brutal tactics in Ukraine.

Here’s what to know

  • Approximately 6,000 people were evacuated from Mariupol on Tuesday, officials said. The effort to save civilians has taken on new urgency since Ukrainian leaders refused Moscow’s demand that the city surrender.
  • Zelensky said talks are underway for two potential high-level visits from dignitaries: Pope Francis, who has repeatedly denounced the Russian invasion, and the foreign minister of Greece, who offered to lead a humanitarian mission to Mariupol.
  • The Kremlin’s spokesman refused to rule out the possibility that Russia would use nuclear weapons in the war, telling CNN that Moscow would consider it in the event of an “existential threat for our country,” without elaborating on what that might be.
