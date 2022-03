Ukrainian troops appear to be increasingly undertaking offensive operations against invading Russian forces, U.S. defense officials said Tuesday.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters that the United States has seen “indications that the Ukrainians are going a bit more on the offense,” after stalling Russian troops. The Ukrainians are trying to regain territory lost to Russia, “particularly in the south,” in cities such as Kherson, Kirby said.

On the same day, a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under rules set by the Pentagon, told reporters that there had been anecdotal evidence of Ukrainian troops trying to retake lost territory. But the official cautioned that “it will be difficult for us to say that this marks … some sort of major muscle movement” by the Ukrainian military.

Kirby also confirmed Russia’s use of a hypersonic missile in Ukraine “at least in one instance” against a “fixed building.” President Biden on Monday said that Moscow had launched such a weapon against Ukraine.

Russian officials said last week that they had twice launched the missiles, which travel five times the speed of sound and have not been previously used in combat.