The ministry said a second ruling would reopen all girls schools, but did not state when the ruling would be issued.

The future of girls education and women’s rights under the Taliban has been central to discussions with the international community where Taliban officials have pressed for international recognition, the easing of financial sanctions and increased aid money.

“This is a mere allegation against the Taliban that we are anti-education,” said Mawlawi Noorul Haq, a senior Taliban official during a ceremony marking the reopening of schools. The event was held at an all boys school in central Kabul.

“In reality, the basis of the Taliban is knowledge. We fought against ignorance,” he said.

The Taliban barred girls from education beyond elementary school in the majority of the Afghan territory it controlled before the group took over the entire country last year. In many Taliban controlled districts there was not a single functioning girl’s school for years.

After the military overthrow of the previous government more than seven months ago, the Taliban shut schools across the country, stating the group needed time to develop national education policies. The group issued vague statements when asked about the future of education for women, especially beyond the elementary school level. Generally, Afghan students are 13 years old when they enter secondary school in the seventh grade.

Wednesday’s ruling will likely be seen as a setback in the eyes of Western governments that have been pushing the Taliban to be respectful of the rights of women and allow access to education for all Afghans regardless of gender.