Here are their stories.
Yevhenii Sakun
A camera operator for Ukraine’s LIVE station, 49-year-old Yevhenii Sakun reportedly was the first journalist killed in the conflict. Sakun died March 1 when a TV tower in the capital, Kyiv, was struck by Russian shelling.
Brent Renaud
An American filmmaker working for Time magazine, 50-year-old Brent Renaud, was killed March 13 when Russian troops opened fire on a vehicle he was traveling in outside Kyiv. Edward Felsenthal, Time’s editor in chief and CEO, said Sunday that the award-winning journalist was working on a Time Studios project focused on the global refugee crisis.
“Our hearts are with all of Brent’s loved ones. It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” Felsenthal said in a statement at the time. Renaud worked with his brother, Craig Renaud, on award-winning video journalism and documentary filmmaking projects, according to their website, for HBO, Vice and other major international news organizations. Renaud previously worked on assignments for the New York Times.
Oleksandra Kuvshynova
A producer for Fox News, 24-year-old Ukrainian Oleksandra Kuvshynova, also known as “Sasha,” was killed March 14 when a vehicle she was traveling in with colleagues was struck by gunfire. Kuvshynova was serving as a consultant for Fox News, helping teams navigate the area, gather news and speak with sources, the network said. Colleagues remembered her as “beautiful” and “brave.”
“The truth is the target,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said of the attack that struck the Fox News team — an apparent reference to Russia’s bid to silence the media and clamp down on dissent.
In yesterday's attack near Kyiv, we have lost a beautiful brave woman - Oleksandra Kuvshinova - Sasha. She loved music and she was funny and kind. she was 24 years old. She worked with our team for the past month and did a brilliant job.— Yonat Friling (Frühling) (@Foxyonat) March 15, 2022
May her memory be a blessing pic.twitter.com/QGzqV3Fy5D
Pierre Zakrzewski
Pierre Zakrzewski was a cameraman for Fox News and was traveling alongside Kuvshynova in the town of Horenka at the time their vehicle came under fire. The attack claimed the life of the 55-year-old, an Irish citizen with a French mother, and seriously injured Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall, who survived the attack.
Zakrzewski was an experienced journalist and had covered conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, Fox News said as it paid tribute to “an absolute legend.” He had been working in Ukraine since February but was based in London, The Washington Post reported.
Irish police said they are working with French anti-terrorism prosecutors to investigate Zakrzewski’s death and possible war crimes, according to the Irish Times.
Zakrzewski’s family said his body has been returned to Dublin, where a funeral for him would be held, the Irish Examiner reported. The family thanked “all those involved in getting Pierre home to us so quickly and in such difficult circumstances.”
RIP Pierre and Sasha. From our last correspondence:— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 15, 2022
I will effort to get as much of this on TV to help Ukrainians in every way possible. Keep Smiling.
Pierre pic.twitter.com/StinVdSfFK
Oksana Baulina
Russian correspondent Oksana Baulina was killed while filming the destruction from Russian shelling of a district within Kyiv, the Insider, an independent investigative Russian news site, confirmed Wednesday.
Baulina previously worked at the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which was founded by top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. He was recently sentenced to nine more years in prison by a Russian court.
Other journalists paid tribute to Baulina. One called her a talented reporter with a “phenomenal sense of moral clarity.”
And now it's someone I've known for 16 years and worked with at several independent outlets. Oksana Baulina, a Russian journalist with phenomenal sense of moral clarity, killed by Russian rocket fire on a reporting mission in Kyiv today. I'm yet to process this. pic.twitter.com/eUPuMoUw54— Alexey Kovalyov (@Alexey__Kovalev) March 23, 2022
