Ukrainian photojournalist Maksym Levin, whom colleagues called Max, was found dead on the northern outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, after friends lost contact with him, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said April 2. It said an investigation was underway.

Reporters Without Borders said Levin — who had worked for organizations including Reuters, the Associated Press, the BBC and Ukrainian outlet Hromadske — disappeared in March around Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, while reporting in the combat zone. “He was unarmed and wearing a press jacket,” the media advocacy group said.

Ukrainian online media outlet LB.ua, where he had also worked, said the 40-year-old Levin is survived by four young sons, as well as his wife and parents, and had dreamed of being a photographer since age 15. It added that Levin, who had covered the conflict with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014, once said, “Every Ukrainian photographer dreams of taking a photo that will stop the war.”

The Washington Post could not immediately verify the circumstances of his death independently. The prosecutor general’s office accused Russian forces of firing the shots that killed Levin but did not provide further details. Hromadske said intense fighting had erupted in the district where he was going to report.