South Korea’s National Security Council confirmed the launch was an ICBM test. In a statement, President Moon Jae-in said Kim Jong Un “broke the moratorium on the ICBM that he promised to the international community, causing a serious threat to the Korean Peninsula, the surrounding region and the international community.”

The Japanese Coast Guard said the ballistic missile landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone near the coast of Aomori, in northern Japan.

The United States and South Korea have issued warnings about North Korea’s program to develop ICBMs. Authorities of the two allies said North Korea launched on Feb. 26 and March 4 parts of a new ICBM system, dubbed the Hwasong-17. During the tests, the system was not launched at its full range or capability, officials in Seoul and Washington said.

Pyongyang did not specify the types of rockets used in those tests, and said the launches were for developing a spy satellite system.

The Hwasong-17 ICBM system, which is believed to be the world’s largest mobile ICBM, was unveiled at a Worker’s Party of Korea military parade in 2020. Analysts said it appears larger in size than the Hwasong-15, which North Korea tested in November 2017 and is believed to have a range that could strike all of the U.S. mainland.

It was not immediately clear whether Thursday’s launch involved the new Hwasong-17 system.

Military tensions have been mounting on the Korean Peninsula amid an uptick in the country’s weapons testing activity since the beginning of the year. Thursday’s launch comes just eight days after a suspected ballistic missile fired from a Pyongyang airport exploded midair.

South Korea, meanwhile, plans to conduct its own test of a solid-fuel space rocket this month, in line with its plans to develop military satellites to monitor North Korea. In April, there will also be joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which North Korea views as “hostile.”

The ICBM launch comes as nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States remain deadlocked since a summit meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former U.S. president Donald Trump collapsed over sanctions relief.

Moon, who came into office in 2017 promising to pursue peace with North Korea, made efforts to restart the stalled nuclear talks but the Kim regime gave him the cold shoulder. When his term ends in May, Moon will be replaced by Yoon Suk-yeol, a conservative calling for a tougher stance against North Korea.

In 2018, Kim unilaterally declared a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, while starting a flurry of diplomacy involving summit meetings with leaders of South Korea and the United States.

The United Nations Security Council slapped a set of draconian sanctions on North Korea following the spate of nuclear and missile tests in by the regime 2017. Thursday’s launch comes about two weeks after the U.S. Treasury Department rolled out new sanctions against North Korea, following signs of the country’s preparations for an ICBM tests.