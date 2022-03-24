National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters en route that Biden will also consult with allies in Brussels on “potential contingencies” in the event that Russia launches cyberattacks on the West, or that Russian President Vladimir Putin — frustrated by battlefield setbacks — turns to chemical or biological weapons or other escalations. That includes a discussion on “how to deal with the rhetoric and the commentary coming out of Russia on this whole question of the potential use of nuclear weapons,” he said.
So far, Moscow’s advance has stalled around the capital, Kyiv, because of the Ukrainian forces’ successful guerrilla-style tactics. Russian forces appear to have switched to the defensive on Kyiv’s outskirts, according to the latest assessment by the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C. think tank, though Ukrainian officials have at times painted an overly rosy view of their own success in counterattacks.
Here’s what to know
Evidence points to Russian war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. says
U.S. intelligence agencies see concrete evidence of war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine, the Biden administration said Wednesday, as President Biden arrived in Europe to rally NATO support for ramping up economic and military pressure against Moscow.
Russia launched fresh missile strikes against residential neighborhoods in Kyiv and other key cities as the war reached the four-week mark, while Ukrainian troops pressed ahead with a counteroffensive that liberated parts of Makariv, a strategic suburb west of the capital that came under attack by Russian forces three weeks ago.
The counterattack dealt a blow to Moscow’s efforts to encircle Kyiv. But journalists visiting the enclave witnessed savage shelling and said Russian occupiers continued to hold parts of the town. Russian troops have suffered heavy losses in Ukraine, including between 7,000 to 15,000 deaths since start of the invasion, according to a new estimate by a senior NATO military official.
Biden arrives in Brussels for third overseas journey in office
President Biden landed Wednesday in Brussels, the first stop on a European trip meant to bolster the NATO alliance amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Biden was received at the airport by the prime minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo. This is Biden’s third overseas trip since taking office. The president will attend a NATO summit, a Group of Seven meeting and a session with heads of state from the European Union while in Brussels. He will then travel to Poland, a visit that will include a meeting with President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.
During the trip, the president is set to pledge more aid to address human suffering amid a growing refugee crisis. Biden is also expected to announce a new package of sanctions on Russia as well as new efforts to crack down on those looking to evade current sanctions.
“For the past few months, the West has been united,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday. “The president is traveling to Europe to ensure that we stay united, to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes.”
Speaking to reporters during the flight, Sullivan said new sanctions against political leaders and oligarchs would be announced Thursday but did not give details. He also said leaders would discuss China.
Sullivan said Biden would speak Friday about the energy issues of Europe, which is more reliant on Russian oil and gas than the United States, before heading to Poland. The European Commission has presented a plan to dramatically cut Russian gas imports this year in response to the war.
Asked as he left the White House about his message to world leaders, Biden said he will “say it when I get there.” He was also asked about the possibility of Russia engaging in chemical warfare in Ukraine, and said, “I think it’s a real threat.”
Here's the status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
- Kyiv: A shower of rockets struck a residential neighborhood near the center of the Ukrainian capital early Wednesday, igniting fires and destroying apartment buildings. Some witnesses described feeling shock waves after hearing two rounds of strikes.
- Makariv: Despite Ukrainian government boasts of pushing out Russian forces, the city remains a contested front line. Post reporters found that the area remains under Russian threat.
- Mariupol: At least 100,000 people are still living under worsening humanitarian conditions and fearing for their lives in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday night. Russian forces have foiled evacuation efforts and recently captured a convoy of 11 buses headed to Mariupol, Ukrainian officials have said.
- Mykolaiv: The Pentagon reported Tuesday that there were signs the Russians are repositioning themselves outside the city to the south after facing fierce resistance. Mykolaiv, which sits near the Black Sea, has managed to hold off Russia’s advances despite an attack on a downtown hotel Monday, a rare strike on a city center.
- Kharkiv: Nearly half of its 1.4 million residents have fled Ukraine’s second-largest city, with thousands of those who remain living in the subway system as heavy Russian shelling continues above ground. Yet, Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev decided to stay and play a Bach suite on the city’s destroyed streets while raising money for humanitarian aid and building restoration.
- Odessa: Residential buildings were damaged by suspected Russian strikes in the southern part of this city, near the Black Sea coast. Odessa has so far avoided the worst of Russia’s onslaughts, and many residents have chosen to stay.
Rachel Pannett and Paulina Firozi contributed to this report.
Ukraine claims it is using facial recognition to identify dead Russian soldiers
Ukraine is using facial recognition software to identify Russian fighters killed in the war, according a top technology official there.
Mykhailo Fedorov, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister who also heads the Digital Transformation Ministry, wrote on social media Wednesday that Kyiv will use artificial intelligence-powered tools to match photos of dead Russian soldiers with their social media accounts.
After locating the online profiles, Fedorov explained, Ukrainian authorities will contact friends and relatives of the dead so people in Russia could understand the true nature and scale of Moscow’s attacks. The Kremlin has called its invasion a “special military operation” and downplayed the casualties it suffered in the past month, jailing antiwar protesters and silencing independent media outlets to maintain its own narrative.
Speaking with Reuters, Fedorov said Ukraine is working with U.S. company Clearview AI and that it has had a “high” success rate of reaching the families of dead Russian soldiers. The Washington Post could not independently verify this claim.
Earlier this month, Clearview AI said that it is providing its services free of charge to help Kyiv detect Russian invaders, reunite refugee families and identify the dead. In a March 14 interview with cable news channel NewsNation, Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That said the company showed Ukrainian authorities how to use its facial recognition software in a demo.
“In a war zone, it’s really a dangerous place. If you could help identify … good people on your side or not on your side, the safer it is for everybody,” he added.
It is unclear, however, how extensively facial recognition technology is used by the Ukrainian government. Fedorov’s ministry told The Post last week that the partnership with Clearview AI is “in very early development” and declined to give more details because of security concerns.
Drew Harwell and Cat Zakrzewski contributed to this report.