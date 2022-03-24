President Biden landed Wednesday in Brussels, the first stop on a European trip meant to bolster the NATO alliance amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden was received at the airport by the prime minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo. This is Biden’s third overseas trip since taking office. The president will attend a NATO summit, a Group of Seven meeting and a session with heads of state from the European Union while in Brussels. He will then travel to Poland, a visit that will include a meeting with President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.

During the trip, the president is set to pledge more aid to address human suffering amid a growing refugee crisis. Biden is also expected to announce a new package of sanctions on Russia as well as new efforts to crack down on those looking to evade current sanctions.

“For the past few months, the West has been united,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday. “The president is traveling to Europe to ensure that we stay united, to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes.”

Speaking to reporters during the flight, Sullivan said new sanctions against political leaders and oligarchs would be announced Thursday but did not give details. He also said leaders would discuss China.

Sullivan said Biden would speak Friday about the energy issues of Europe, which is more reliant on Russian oil and gas than the United States, before heading to Poland. The European Commission has presented a plan to dramatically cut Russian gas imports this year in response to the war.