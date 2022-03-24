President Biden has landed in Europe for urgent talks starting Thursday with NATO, the Group of Seven and the European Council about Russia’s war on Ukraine. The U.S. president and his European counterparts are expected to project a unified front, announcing plans to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy and new sanctions against Moscow — even as divisions emerge within NATO and in Washington about how to deter the Kremlin from escalating the conflict.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters en route that Biden will also consult with allies in Brussels on “potential contingencies” in the event that Russia launches cyberattacks on the West, or that Russian President Vladimir Putin — frustrated by battlefield setbacks — turns to chemical or biological weapons or other escalations. That includes a discussion on “how to deal with the rhetoric and the commentary coming out of Russia on this whole question of the potential use of nuclear weapons,” he said.

So far, Moscow’s advance has stalled around the capital, Kyiv, because of the Ukrainian forces’ successful guerrilla-style tactics. Russian forces appear to have switched to the defensive on Kyiv’s outskirts, according to the latest assessment by the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C. think tank, though Ukrainian officials have at times painted an overly rosy view of their own success in counterattacks.

Here’s what to know