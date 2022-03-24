This live coverage has ended. For Friday’s live updates, click here.

BRUSSELS — President Biden voiced support for expelling Russia from the Group of 20, remarks he made in Brussels on Thursday as he announced that the United States will take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and will commit more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance for those affected by Russia’s continued invasion in Ukraine.

As the war reached the one-month mark, Biden joined leaders from the Group of Seven nations and the European Union in projecting a unified front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while announcing additional measures to isolate the Kremlin. New sanctions will target more than 400 Russian individuals and entities, including lawmakers and defense companies. The G-7 leaders also warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons.

A decision to boot Russia from the G-20, an assembly of the world’s largest economies, would be up to its member nations. If they object, Biden suggested inviting Ukraine to observe the group’s October summit. Putin is planning to attend the meeting, a Russian diplomat said.

Here’s what to know

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to NATO leaders via videoconference Thursday, urging the alliance to provide Ukraine with unrestricted military help.
  • The war has forced more than 3.6 million people to flee Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron warned of an “unprecedented food crisis” and urged emergency action.
  • White House officials are exploring a dramatic escalation of the administration’s sanctions on Russia.
  • Ukraine and Russia carried out their first “full-fledged” military prisoner exchange Thursday, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
  • The Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel for updates.