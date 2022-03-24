As the war reached the one-month mark, Biden joined leaders from the Group of Seven nations and the European Union in projecting a unified front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while announcing additional measures to isolate the Kremlin. New sanctions will target more than 400 Russian individuals and entities, including lawmakers and defense companies. The G-7 leaders also warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons.
A decision to boot Russia from the G-20, an assembly of the world’s largest economies, would be up to its member nations. If they object, Biden suggested inviting Ukraine to observe the group’s October summit. Putin is planning to attend the meeting, a Russian diplomat said.
In videos: Moments that captured the world's attention after Russia invaded Ukraine
A month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s advance has stalled around the capital, Kyiv, but made gains in the Donetsk region.
Here are some striking videos, some of which attracted viral attention, that have emerged from the conflict.
What to know about the long-range cruise missile Russia says it fired
Russian naval forces launched range missiles on Tuesday evening from the waters off Sevastopol, a port city in Russia-held Crimea, according to expert analysis of video verified by The Washington Post.
Russia said the 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missile attack destroyed a major Ukrainian arsenal.
A video filmed by a witness from the Sevastopol waterfront on Tuesday shows at least four projectiles being fired from the water. Geolocation of the video by The Post shows the missiles appear to be traveling northwest, away from the city. As the narrator recites the date and location, the camera pans to show his surroundings.
Here's the status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
- Kyiv: While Ukrainian forces did not regain control of any territory on the northwestern outskirts of the capital, they managed to compel their Russian counterparts into defensive positions, analysis from the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest battlefield assessment. One of the first cities to be struck by Russian missiles and rockets when the war began a month ago, Kyiv still remains under Ukrainian control.
- Mariupol: In the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian forces have conducted heavy shelling for the past weeks, local authorities accused Russian forces that have entered the city of spreading misinformation on evacuation corridors to confuse and intimidate residents. In a Telegram message posted to the city council’s official channel, Russian soldiers broadcast messages that Zaporizhzhia will no longer accept refugees and that Odessa has already fallen, leaving Ukrainians with the sole option of heading to Russia for safety.
- Chernihiv: Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge connecting this northern city with Kyiv on Wednesday evening, according a video posted by local authorities and verified by The Washington Post. Chernihiv, which sits near the border with Belarus, has been encircled and isolated by Russian soldiers since last week.
- Berdyansk: The Ukrainian navy claimed on Thursday that it had destroyed a Russian landing ship, known as the “Orsk," docked at this Russian-occupied port city. Berdyansk, which has been used by Russia to deliver military supplies in support of its month-long assault on Ukraine, is located about 50 miles southwest of Mariupol. According to video clips verified by The Washington Post, fires and heavy smoke columns could be seen rising from a vessel that matched the description of the Orsk.
Half of Ukraine's children forced from their homes, U.N. says
Roughly half of the children in Ukraine have fled their homes since Russia’s invasion, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund.
“One month of war in Ukraine has led to the displacement of 4.3 million children — more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population,” read a statement in released Thursday. “This includes more than 1.8 million children who have crossed into neighbouring countries as refugees and 2.5 million who are now internally displaced inside Ukraine."
The flood of people out of Ukraine — now topping 3.6 million — has become Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. As The Post has reported, the wave is striking not just for its historic scale and speed but also because half of the first 3 million people who fled are children.
Chief of U.N. nuclear watchdog: Situation in Ukraine 'not sustainable'; deal on safety close
The International Atomic Energy Agency is negotiating a deal meant to ensure the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities as the security situation in the country continues to deteriorate and “is not sustainable,” the organization’s chief told The Washington Post on Thursday.
“I’m not comfortable,” said Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, which serves as the U.N. nuclear watchdog. “If you asked me today: ‘Are these plants safe?’ Well, in relative terms, yes. … But the situation is not sustainable like this.”
Grossi, appearing virtually at a Post Live event, said his agency has observed some “close calls” and situations that were “quite concerning.” The fate of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities — which include 15 reactors and the decommissioned Chernobyl plant — has been the source of international anxiety, as Russia’s invasion closes in on a number of sites. Moscow’s troops have already captured two: the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, one of Europe’s largest, and Chernobyl.
IAEA has for weeks been calling for a diplomatic agreement to ensure normal operations at the power plants. Grossi told European lawmakers this week that he hoped to reach a deal “very soon.” The negotiations are delicate and complex, Grossi told The Post, and he is seeking assurances that IAEA’s technical experts will be given access to the sites, no matter whose military controls them, and that supply lines in and out will be unobstructed.
“We should act now before something happens that we will regret,” Grossi said, adding later: “We need to have this within days.”
IAEA, in a Thursday update, said Ukraine’s nuclear regulator said that Russian shelling in a city near the Chernobyl plant was putting workers at risk and preventing personnel from rotating shifts. During the first several weeks of the invasion, Russian troops prevented Chernobyl workers from leaving the facility, forcing them to work and stay there for more than 600 hours.
Video: It was a thriving Ukrainian village. Now there's nothing left.
Byshiv, west of Kyiv, was hit by a Russian airstrike in the early days of the war, destroying the town center. Residents are still picking up the pieces.
U.N. condemns Russia for causing humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine
The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to adopt a resolution that condemns Russia for creating a dire humanitarian crisis with its invasion of Ukraine, the latest signal from world leaders that Moscow is increasingly isolated on the global stage.
The resolution, which also calls for an immediate cease-fire and access to aid for civilians, received 140 votes from the 193-member body. Five countries — Russia, Belarus, Syria, Eritrea and North Korea — voted against the measure, while 38 nations, including China, abstained.
France and Mexico drafted the resolution, more than 90 countries sponsored it and it prevailed over a rival measure, introduced by South Africa, that highlighted the humanitarian concerns but did not mention Russia.
Thursday’s vote was the second time in less than a month that the General Assembly presented a nearly united front against the Kremlin’s increasingly brutal war. An earlier resolution, on March 2, demanded that Russia stop fighting and withdraw its troops.
A chorus of applause could be heard in New York’s General Assembly Hall when the results of the vote were announced.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the outcome was “an astounding success.”
“Together, a strong majority of U.N. member states made clear that Russia — Russia — bears sole responsibility for the grave humanitarian crisis and violence in Ukraine,” she said.
Such resolutions are nonbinding, but they underscore Russia’s status as a geopolitical pariah. Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, criticized the resolution as one-sided and politicized, encouraging countries to back the South African draft that obscured Russia’s role in the humanitarian catastrophe.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week reiterated his criticism of the invasion, calling it “morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical.”
Ukraine says only five Belarusian diplomats allowed to remain
Ukraine said Thursday that it is expelling all but five Belarusian diplomats in response to similar actions from Belarus, a neighbor supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It is the latest instance of the war’s fallout on the diplomatic front. On Wednesday, Russia gave the United States a list of U.S. diplomats being kicked out of the country, according to officials from both nations. The United States called the move “unjustified” and “unproductive,” while Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was responding to Washington’s expulsion of Russian representatives to the United Nations.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry sent a note to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Thursday saying it would reduce the number of Belarusian Embassy personnel allowed in Ukraine to five, according to a statement from Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the ministry.
“Diplomatic accreditation of other employees of the Belarusian Embassy is abolished, and their and their family members’ stay on the territory of Ukraine is declared undesirable,” Nikolenko said. He also said Ukraine is revoking recognition of the honorary consul of Belarus in Lviv, near Ukraine’s western border.
A day earlier, Belarusian officials had ordered Ukraine to drastically cut its embassy staff in Minsk and close its consulate in the western Belarusian city of Brest for what they claimed were “destructive actions” and “interference in Belarus’s internal affairs.” Nikolenko called that move an “unprovoked unfriendly step” and said only Ambassador Ihor Kyzym and four staff members would remain in Belarus.
Ukrainian and Western officials say Minsk may deploy soldiers in Russia’s war. Belarus denies any such plans.
Biden officials exploring dramatic escalation of sanctions on Russia
Senior Biden officials are exploring a dramatic escalation of the administration’s sanctions on Russia as the death toll mounts from the war in Ukraine and the impact of existing sanctions on Russia’s economy remains unclear.
To date, the sanctions imposed by the United States have prevented American banks and firms from transacting with Russian banks, oligarchs, defense firms and other parts of the Russian economy. But now White House officials are preparing rarely used measures that would also punish third parties in other countries for interacting with parts of the Russian economy that have been sanctioned by the U.S., according to four people aware of administration conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.
The people familiar with the matter said the step was not likely imminent and that no decision to impose these measures had been made.
DOJ charges 4 Russian government workers with hacking energy sector
The U.S. Justice Department fired another legal salvo against Russia Thursday, announcing indictments against four Russian government employees for an alleged hacking campaign targeting the energy sector that lasted for years and targeted computers in 135 countries.
An indictment in U.S. District Court in Washington charges that Evgeny Viktorvich Gladkikh, who worked at a Russian Ministry of Defense research institute, conspired with others to damage critical infrastructure outside the U.S., causing emergency shutdowns at one foreign facility. Those charged in the indictment, under seal since June of last year, also allegedly tried to hack the computers of a U.S. firm that managed similar facilities in the United States.
A separate indictment filed in Kansas charges a hacking campaign launched by Russian’s federal security service, or FSB, and allegedly targeting computers at hundreds of energy-related entities around the world. That indictment was also filed under seal last summer.
Canada sanctions 160 members of the upper house of Russia's parliament
TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Canada will impose sanctions on 160 members of the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament, and will ban the export of certain goods to Russia to erode the capabilities of its military.
“Canada and its partners and allies will continue to work in lockstep to hold Putin and Russian leadership accountable and always be there to support Ukraine and its people,” Trudeau told reporters in Brussels, where he was participating in emergency talks with NATO leaders.
The country has levied sanctions on more than 960 people linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin since his annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Trudeau said Canada will “continue to be increasing” its defense spending, but he did not provide specific details. The country’s defense spending in 2021 was nearly 1.4 percent of its gross domestic product, short of NATO’s target of 2 percent.
The federal government is expected to unveil a budget next month. Canada’s parliamentary budget watchdog told CTV News this week that the country would need to allocate $15 to $20 billion a year to meet the NATO target.
Poll finds 67% of Americans support accepting Ukrainian refugees
As the White House announces plans for the United States to welcome tens of thousands of refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion, a recent AP-NORC poll found that a majority of Americans favor accepting refugees from Ukraine into the country.
The poll, published Wednesday, found 67 percent said they were in favor of accepting refugees, compared with 13 percent who opposed it and 21 percent who said they neither opposed nor were in favor.
It also found 82 percent were in favor of providing humanitarian support to refugees from Ukraine, with 5 percent opposed.
The announcement from the White House comes as President Biden holds emergency talks with NATO leaders in Brussels.
The United States is working out details of how refugees from Ukraine will be admitted, and one senior administration official said the number of refugees to be admitted may change.
According to AP-NORC, more Americans are now saying that the United States should take on a major role in the conflict, compared with a month earlier, and among those who think the country should have a “major role” in the war, there is strong favor for humanitarian support.
Amid Putin's witch hunt, a severed pig's head sends an ugly message
After Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a witch hunt for “scum and traitors” last week, activists and antiwar figures have found the word “traitor” painted on their apartment doors, often alongside the “Z” symbol that has come to signify support for Putin’s war against Ukraine.
In the latest ugly incident Thursday, someone left a severed pig’s head on the doorstep of Alexei Venediktov, one of Russia’s most prominent media voices and former editor in chief of the liberal radio station Echo of Moscow, before it was closed down eight days after Russia invaded Ukraine.
The severed head was arranged on a white curly wig, apparently meant to resemble Venediktov’s hair. A sticker representing the Ukrainian coat of arms was left on his door, with an antisemitic label stuck to the emblem.
“The country that defeated fascism,” Venediktov, who is of Jewish origin, posted on Telegram, referring to the Soviet Union’s role in fighting Nazi Germany and storming the Reichstag in Berlin in World War II. “Why not a six-pointed star on the door of my apartment?”
“They decided to intimidate me and my family?” he posted, adding that he had seen worse when he was seized by Chechen rebels in 1994 and subjected to a series of fake executions.
After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Echo of Moscow reported on the war, even after authorities instituted tough wartime censorship, banning the words “war,” “invasion” and “attack.” Echo of Moscow was swiftly blocked by Russian authorities, and days later, state-owned gas giant Gazprom, which held a controlling stake, shut the station down.
Putin has long claimed that the station was a foreign-funded project to undermine the Russian state.
Venediktov, who has almost 300,000 followers, posts news constantly on his Telegram channel, including U.N. reports on civilians and children killed in Ukraine. He quotes Ukrainian and Russian officials, maps troop movements in Ukraine, and shares news about the impact of sanctions on Russia and about the repression of protesters and free speech.
Putin said in a speech last week that Russia would spit out “scum and traitors,” and pro-Western “fifth columnists,” who were out to destroy Russia. He accused Russians who look to Western liberal ideas as being guilty of “slavish thinking.”
And he called for a “natural and necessary self-cleansing of society” to leave Russia purified, unified and strong.
12 Russian officers refuse to fight in Ukraine, deem order illegal
Twelve Russian special police officers within the country’s national guard, or Rosgvardia, refused an order from their superiors to go fight in Ukraine and were dismissed from service, according to human rights lawyers now representing them in court.
In early February, officers in the force’s Krasnodar region were sent to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, to take part in what their commanders told them was a military exercise. Later, they received orders to go to Ukraine, which they deemed illegal.
“None of them had a foreign passport with them, nor any intention to leave Russia as their direct official duties are limited to Russian territory,” Pavel Chikov, chair of Agora International Human Rights Group, said in a statement published on his Telegram channel Thursday.
Crossing the Russian-Ukrainian border without a document would have been illegal under Russian law. Doing that as part of an armed group would violate Ukrainian laws, Chikov clarified.
“None of the plaintiffs were informed about a business trip to Ukraine to participate in a special military operation or its tasks and conditions,” he added. “As a result, they did not give consent to it.”
Russia’s national guard is an internal military force generally tasked with protecting public order and guarding critical state facilities. Since the invasion, some of its units have been operating in Ukraine and were seen holding ground around nuclear power plants Russian forces have overtaken.
After their refusal to participate in the invasion, the officers were taken back to Krasnodar, subjected to a disciplinary probe and then fired. They are now suing their unit for wrongful termination.
“They decided not to go to Ukraine independently and on their own,” their lawyer Mikhail Benyash said. “There are quite a lot of such ‘refuseniks’ throughout Russia, but only these have gathered enough courage to sue. The rest gave up without a fight, which says a lot about them as fighters.”
According to Benyash, the group consisted of 11 officers and one platoon commander from the “Plastun” unit. Chikov identified the platoon leader as Capt. Farid Chitav.
“Personally to me, it seems that taking part in such events where people shoot and could be killed should be made exclusively on a voluntary basis,” Benyash said. “As long as the Russian authorities think otherwise, we will have to argue with them.”