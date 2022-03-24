Josep Borrell, the top E.U. foreign policy official, told reporters this week that the bloc considered Russia’s acts in Ukraine a “war crime, a massive war crime … against Ukrainian people” and that it “cannot go unanswered.” Speaking to European foreign ministers on Monday, he singled out the devastation of Mariupol, where there is an ongoing humanitarian disaster, as a particularly heinous act.

Drone video shared by Ukraine’s far-right Azov Battalion on March 23 showed widespread damage to a residential neighborhood in the besieged city of Mariupol. (Azov Battalion via Telegram)

Borrell’s remarks were backed by other European leaders. The “courts will have to decide, but for me these are clearly war crimes,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Monday, according to the Associated Press.

