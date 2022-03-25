As part of the effort, the United States will increase liquefied natural gas exports to Europe by at least 15 billion cubic meters this year with the aim of providing larger shipments in the future, the White House said.
Biden and von der Leyen stressed that the nations are working to align the new initiative with their climate goals of weaning off fossil fuels. The leaders acknowledged that although new LNG facilities and pipelines would likely be required to shift the EU away from Russian energy, they are prioritizing reducing greenhouse gas intensity. The initiative also aims to reduce demand for natural gas by expediting planning and approval for renewable energy projects.
The task force will be chaired by representatives of the White House and of the president of the European Commission.
The E.U. has long been heavily dependent on Russian energy. It planned to quit — eventually — as part of a broader shift away from fossil fuels. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine changed that timeline.
About 40 percent of E.U. gas comes from Russia, as well as more than a quarter of its oil. Europe imports over six times more oil from Russia than the United States does, according to the White House.
In the aftermath of the invasion, some E.U. countries argued for a full boycott while others pushed for a more gradual approach, arguing that weaning off cheap and abundant Russian energy required time.
When the U.S. went ahead with a full ban on Russian gas, oil and coal earlier this month, the E.U. announced a plan to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year, reducing — but not actually severing — energy ties to Moscow.
In the weeks since, with Ukrainian civilians under siege, some E.U. countries have called forcefully for a total boycott. Others have all but ruled that out, worried about price shocks and inflation.
Pager reported from Warsaw.