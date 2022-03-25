Videos spread on social media of the attack on the Jeddah oil facility, showing massive black plumes of smoke rising into the sky, dotted with occasional exploding fireballs. State TV channel al-Ekhbariya released a video of fire damage at an electricity plant in the south of the country, of firefighters putting out fires and blackened husks of concrete.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After the attacks the group’s leader, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, gave a live address on a Houthi-aligned channel. He placed,the blame for the country’s seven-year civil war on the United States, saying that Saudi Arabia is merely the “executor.”

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels took over Yemen’s capital in 2015, but a Saudi-led coalition launched a military intervention soon after to restore the country’s internationally recognized government. The war has dragged on since, causing a severe humanitarian crisis and widespread hunger.

Throughout the day, the Saudi-led coalition released several statements on the Houthi attacks as they intensified. It said the rebels had struck civilian housing, an electricity plant, and water tanks belonging to the national water company. It later acknowledged the Jeddah attack and that fires that had erupted in two tanks were under control.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The statement did not expand on the extent of the damage to the oil facilities, but said there were no casualties or effect on citizen life in Jeddah, the country’s second-most populous city. There was no immediate statement from Aramco on the extent of damage to its facility, and the effect the attack might have on its oil supply.

“The coalition emphasized the danger on the global energy market, saying the Houthi attacks “are a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of energy and the backbone of the global economy.” A statement at 7:11 p.m. local Saudi time tallied the attacks at 16, and repeated that it was “practicing self-restraint for the success of the Yemeni peace talks.”

Houthi attacks into Saudi Arabia have increased in the past week. On Thursday the coalition said it destroyed two booby-trapped boats that approached oil tankers in the Red Sea. It said the boats were launched from the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Houthis also struck Saudi energy facilities in at least three cities over the weekend, prompting Saudi Arabia to issue a statement on Monday saying it would not bear responsibility for any shortages in the global oil supply and asking the international community to stand “firmly” against the Houthis to prevent attacks that “pose a direct threat to the security of petroleum supplies in these highly sensitive circumstances that global energy markets are witnessing.”

Washington has placed pressure on Saudi Arabia to boost oil production as prices surged in the wake of a U.S. ban on Russia oil imports in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But Saudi leaders have grown frustrated with the United States, saying it is not doing enough to counter the Houthi threat.