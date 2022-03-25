While in Brussels on Thursday, Biden and other Western leaders discussed supporting countries neighboring Ukraine — Poland has received more than 2 million displaced Ukrainians — as well as plans to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy. A major initiative that would deliver liquefied natural gas from the United States to the continent is expected to be announced Friday.
The battle for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, rages on as the war enters its second month, with counterattacks forcing Russian troops into defensive positions, according to U.S.-based military analysts. Ukrainian forces are likely to continue striking logistical assets in territory held by Russia, which would stretch the Kremlin’s supply lines and dampen morale among Russian forces, Britain said in a Thursday intelligence update.
In a video released Friday local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his forces for thwarting Russian advances toward major population centers. “If Russia has known it would face that, I’m sure they would have definitely been afraid to come here,” he said, referring to the fierce Ukrainian resistance.
Here’s what to know
Here's the status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
- Kyiv: While Ukrainian forces did not regain control of any territory on the northwestern outskirts of the capital, they managed to compel their Russian counterparts into defensive positions, analysis from the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest battlefield assessment. One of the first cities to be struck by Russian missiles and rockets when the war began a month ago, Kyiv still remains under Ukrainian control.
- Mariupol: In the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian forces have conducted heavy shelling for the past weeks, local authorities accused Russian forces that have entered the city of spreading misinformation on evacuation corridors to confuse and intimidate residents. In a Telegram message posted to the city council’s official channel, Russian soldiers broadcast messages that Zaporizhzhia will no longer accept refugees and that Odessa has already fallen, leaving Ukrainians with the sole option of heading to Russia for safety.
- Chernihiv: Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge connecting this northern city with Kyiv on Wednesday evening, according a video posted by local authorities and verified by The Washington Post. Chernihiv, which sits near the border with Belarus, has been encircled and isolated by Russian soldiers since last week.
- Berdyansk: The Ukrainian navy claimed on Thursday that it had destroyed a Russian landing ship, known as the “Orsk," docked at this Russian-occupied port city. Berdyansk, which has been used by Russia to deliver military supplies in support of its month-long assault on Ukraine, is located about 50 miles southwest of Mariupol. According to video clips verified by The Washington Post, fires and heavy smoke columns could be seen rising from a vessel that matched the description of the Orsk.
Joyce Lee contributed to this report.
Canada sanctions 160 Russian lawmakers; plans to export more energy to Europe
TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Canada will impose sanctions on 160 members of the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament, and will ban the export of certain goods to Russia to erode the capabilities of its military.
The country’s energy minister, who was in Paris for meetings, also said Ottawa had capacity to boost oil and gas exports this year to help European allies reduce dependence on Russian energy.
“Canada and its partners and allies will continue to work in lockstep to hold Putin and Russian leadership accountable and always be there to support Ukraine and its people,” Trudeau told reporters in Brussels, where he was participating in emergency talks with NATO leaders.
The country has levied sanctions on more than 960 people linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin since his annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Over the course of the year, Canada has to ability to increase energy exports by 300,000 barrels daily, the natural resources ministry said Thursday, adding that displacing Russian energy exports would not increase global emissions.
Trudeau said Canada will “continue to be increasing” its defense spending, but he did not provide specific details. The country’s defense spending in 2021 was nearly 1.4 percent of its gross domestic product, short of NATO’s target of 2 percent.
The federal government is expected to unveil a budget next month. Canada’s parliamentary budget watchdog told CTV News this week that the country would need to allocate $15 to $20 billion a year to meet the NATO target.
Cheng reported from Seoul.