TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Canada will impose sanctions on 160 members of the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament, and will ban the export of certain goods to Russia to erode the capabilities of its military.

The country’s energy minister, who was in Paris for meetings, also said Ottawa had capacity to boost oil and gas exports this year to help European allies reduce dependence on Russian energy.

“Canada and its partners and allies will continue to work in lockstep to hold Putin and Russian leadership accountable and always be there to support Ukraine and its people,” Trudeau told reporters in Brussels, where he was participating in emergency talks with NATO leaders.

The country has levied sanctions on more than 960 people linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin since his annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Over the course of the year, Canada has to ability to increase energy exports by 300,000 barrels daily, the natural resources ministry said Thursday, adding that displacing Russian energy exports would not increase global emissions.

Trudeau said Canada will “continue to be increasing” its defense spending, but he did not provide specific details. The country’s defense spending in 2021 was nearly 1.4 percent of its gross domestic product, short of NATO’s target of 2 percent.

The federal government is expected to unveil a budget next month. Canada’s parliamentary budget watchdog told CTV News this week that the country would need to allocate $15 to $20 billion a year to meet the NATO target.