RZESZOW, Poland — President Biden landed in Poland Friday, where he met with U.S. service members and received briefings about the millions of refugees who have fled Ukraine as Russia shows signs of changing course in its invasion, favoring shoring up its holdings in the eastern territories over trying to seize the capital with ground forces.

Russian defense ministry official Sergey Rudskoy claimed Friday that “the main goal” of the Russian operation is “the liberation of Donbas” — referring to an area of eastern Ukraine that has been partially controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces since 2014. The Pentagon also believes that Russian forces “are putting their priorities in the east of Ukraine,” according to a senior defense official, who added: “It looks like they have stopped really any interest in terms of ground movement toward Kyiv — but obviously air attacks, bombardment and long-range strikes continue to occur.”

The developments on the ground come as Biden follows up on a whirlwind series of meetings and an emergency NATO summit in Brussels with a visit Friday to a Polish city just 60 miles from the Ukrainian border. While in Brussels, Biden had announced plans for the United States to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, urged Russia’s expulsion from the G-20 and vowed to respond “in kind” if Moscow uses chemical weapons against Ukraine. Western allies also pledged collectively to impose new sanctions on Russia, and increase humanitarian contributions to Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, the United States and the European Commission announced a new joint task force to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The United States will work with international partners to deliver additional liquefied natural gas to the European market in 2022 and beyond, the White House said.

Here’s what to know

  • In response to sweeping sanctions imposed in recent weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Western countries were attempting to “destroy, break, annihilate, strangle the Russian economy, and Russia as a whole” as part of a “real hybrid, total war.”
  • Russia and Ukraine agreed that two humanitarian corridors will operate Friday — including one directly from the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said. It is the first time in recent days that an evacuation route has been announced directly from Mariupol.
  • The United Nations has documented mass graves and at least 37 cases of forced disappearances or detentions — but has yet to confirm Kyiv’s claim that Russia has forcibly deported Ukrainians to Russia.
  • The United States has determined that Russian military spy hackers were behind a cyberattack that disrupted Ukraine’s military communications at the start of the war last month, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
