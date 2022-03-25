The United Nations has documented at least 37 cases of the forced disappearance or arbitrary detention of Ukrainian officials, journalists and civil society activists opposed to the Russian invasion.

Matilda Bogner, head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, told a news conference Friday that her agency had also received “increasing information” and satellite images of mass graves in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

One mass grave identified appears to hold some 200 bodies, she said, though it remained unclear how many of the deceased were civilian casualties of the war.

The U.N. is also looking into allegations by Kyiv that Moscow is forcibly deporting Ukrainians into Russia or Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine, which would constitute a war crime.

“We are looking into these allegations closely,” Bogner said. She said they had received reports of civilians moving from Ukrainian cities such as Mariupol into Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine and then on to the Russian Federation, “but we have not yet been able to identify whether that has been forced movement or not.”

Bogner said the U.N. human rights office of the high commissioner had documented 22 cases of Ukrainian officials being forcibly detained or who disappeared in Russian-controlled territories, 13 of whom have since been released. Fifteen journalists and civil society activists publicly opposed to the Russian invasion have also been forcibly detained or have disappeared in or around Kyiv, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia: Five journalists and three activists from among them have been released, while the location and situation of the others remains unknown, Bogner said.

“This does seem to be a pattern that is occurring in areas that are occupied by the Russian Federation,” Bogner said. “That does in some cases appear to be a form of hostage taking.”

She added that those targeted are seen as “pro-Ukrainian.”

The U.N. agency also confirmed Friday the killing of seven journalists and media workers in Ukraine since the war began. An additional 12 have come under armed attack, six of whom were injured. UNCHR has verified at least one other missing journalist.

“Day after day, the death toll and human suffering in cities, towns and villages across Ukraine is increasing,” Bogner said.

At the same news briefing Friday, the World Food Program reported that one in five people in Ukraine are estimated to be using “food coping strategies,” said Emergency Coordinator Tommy Thompson.

“It is getting desperate … they are reducing food portions,” Thompson said. “They are reducing the number of meals that they consume.”