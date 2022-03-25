RZESZOW, Poland — President Biden landed in Poland Friday, where he is expected to meet with U.S. service members from the 82nd Airborne Division and receive briefings on the conditions facing the millions of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

The visit to Rzeszow, a city 60 miles from the Ukrainian border, follows a whirlwind series of meetings Biden held in Brussels around an emergency NATO summit. While in Brussels, Biden announced plans for the United States to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, urged Russia’s expulsion from the G-20 and vowed to respond “in kind” if Moscow uses chemical weapons against Ukraine. Western allies also pledged collectively to impose new sanctions on Russia, and increase humanitarian contributions to Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, the United States and the European Commission announced a new joint task force to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The United States will work with international partners to deliver additional liquefied natural gas to the European market in 2022 and beyond, the White House said.

In Ukraine, the battle for the capital, Kyiv, rages on as the war enters its second month, with counterattacks forcing Russian troops into defensive positions, according to U.S.-based military analysts.

Here’s what to know

  • In response to sweeping sanctions imposed in recent weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Western countries were attempting to “destroy, break, annihilate, strangle the Russian economy, and Russia as a whole” as part of a “real hybrid, total war.”
  • Russia and Ukraine agreed that two humanitarian corridors will operate Friday — including one directly from the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said. It is the first time in recent days that an evacuation route has been announced directly from Mariupol.
  • The United States has determined that Russian military spy hackers were behind a cyberattack that disrupted Ukraine’s military communications at the start of the war last month, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency is negotiating a deal to ensure the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. The U.N. watchdog also said Thursday that Ukraine has informed it that Russian shelling in a city near the Chernobyl plant was preventing personnel from rotating shifts.
