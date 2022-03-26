Emanuel and Kishida’s visit was personal and symbolic, particularly in the face of rising regional tensions over nuclear threats from Russia and North Korea.

Emanuel was chief of staff to President Barack Obama, who in 2016 became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima. Before his visit to the memorial, he met with bombing survivor Shigeaki Mori, who shared an emotional moment with Obama during the visit. Emanuel, who arrived in Japan in January, said that it was important to him to visit Hiroshima early in his tenure and that he also plans to visit Nagasaki.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Kishida, then foreign minister and an elected representative from the city, was instrumental to arranging the 2016 visit. Obama had folded and donated to the museum two origami paper cranes, which symbolize peace, and Emanuel and Kishida took a moment to visit the display together.

Saturday was the Hiroshima native’s first trip back to his hometown since his campaign last autumn to become the country’s prime minister, and he renewed his call for a world free of nuclear weapons.

The crisis in Ukraine “reminds us of the rocky path toward a world without nuclear weapons,” Kishida said. “As the only country that has suffered nuclear attacks in war, we renew our strong resolve that a calamity of nuclear weapons must never happen again.”

An estimated 140,000 people died during the U.S. bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and its aftermath. Three days later, the United States dropped a second bomb, on Nagasaki, killing a total of 80,000. Most of those killed in both cities were civilians. The Japanese emperor announced his nation’s surrender a week later.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Referring to the decades-long U.S.-Japanese postwar alliance, Emanuel said “the alliance and the friendship between the people of the United States and the people of Japan reveal what possibilities exist when two people hear each other, listen and then decide to work together.”

“This unlawful war unfolds daily with increasingly unlawful actions,” Emanuel said. “Nowhere are our shared commitments for peace more paramount than here in Hiroshima, where we are reminded of the horrors of war.”

On Saturday, Kishida had just returned from the meeting of the Group of Seven in Brussels to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kishida rebuked Russia’s nuclear saber-rattling. Kishida said he hoped to send a message to the world through his trip with Emanuel that Japan and the United States will work together toward a world without nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a real concern that Russia could use nuclear weapons,” he said. “The use of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, is never acceptable.”

The trip had been weeks in the making, and was rescheduled due to the Russian invasion. On Saturday, the trip to Hiroshima was made even more timely coming on the heels of North Korea’s test of its most powerful missile to date, designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads that can reach anywhere in the continental United States. The missile’s landing spot in the waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula was the closest one yet to Japan.

In recent weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been raising the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons, especially in the face of Ukrainian resistance and increasing financial sanctions. Russia has already attacked several Ukrainian nuclear power plant sites.