Jacob was the only U.S. citizen on the bus, according to his father, who said Russian state media had made a “heart-wrenching” propaganda video featuring his son. Jacob was later taken to Russia, where he was held for 10 days, Klobuchar said in a statement, adding that his release was secured with the assistance of the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
“While this is good news, my heart remains with all those separated from their loved ones or in danger,” Klobuchar said. “As Vladimir Putin continues his senseless war, our commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine is steadfast.”
A State Department spokesperson said the agency was aware of the reports of Jacob’s release but declined to further comment due to privacy concerns.
Jacob’s mother, Tina Hauser, said on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight” that she spoke with her son on Friday. She said he was in a NATO member state, though she did not specify the country.
“It sounded like angels singing in my ear, hearing his voice,” Hauser said. “It’s going to be astronomical, the feelings that are going to flow through me, when I get to give my son a hug for the first time.”
Jacob said he had been treated very well in Russian custody and had “no complaints,” his father said.
