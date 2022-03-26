President Biden, in Warsaw on the final leg of his European trip, will spend Saturday focusing on the humanitarian crisis triggered by the Russian invasion. After talks with his Polish counterpart, Biden will meet with the mayor of Warsaw — who has warned that the capital is struggling to cope with the refugee influx — as well as displaced Ukrainians at a soccer stadium temporarily converted into a refugee center. The president visited a Polish city some 60 miles from Ukraine on Friday, and said he regretted not being able to step into the war zone to bear witness to the conflict.

Fierce fighting persists in Ukraine, but the Pentagon said Russia has halted ground operations toward Kyiv and is instead focusing attacks on the eastern Donbas region. The move has been seen as a sign Moscow might be paring back its ambitions for the invasion, but air attacks on Ukraine continue. The Kremlin has launched more than 1,250 missiles since the assault began, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. The official also confirmed that Ukraine has destroyed a Russian landing ship docked in Berdyansk, the occupied port city Russia has been using for resupplies.

In a video released late Friday local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lauded the attack on the Russian vessel and warned Moscow that the “sea will not be calm … even when there is no storm because there will be fire.” Zelensky also mockingly speculated about the whereabouts of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who has only briefly been seen in public in the past month.

Here’s what to know

  • Russia has begun to mobilize military reinforcements to send into Ukraine as its combat losses continue to grow, the Pentagon said.
  • Biden will deliver a speech Saturday at Warsaw’s Royal Castle that is focused on defending democratic principles and highlighting the international support for Ukraine.
  • Zelensky accused Russian forces of using white phosphorus, a chemical substance that can cause severe and indiscriminate harm to civilians. The Washington Post could not independently verify this claim.
  • American teacher Tyler Jacob has been released from Russian custody and reunited with his wife and daughter. He was detained 10 days ago at a checkpoint in Crimea as he was seeking evacuation to Turkey.
