Fierce fighting persists in Ukraine, but the Pentagon said Russia has halted ground operations toward Kyiv and is instead focusing attacks on the eastern Donbas region. The move has been seen as a sign Moscow might be paring back its ambitions for the invasion, but air attacks on Ukraine continue. The Kremlin has launched more than 1,250 missiles since the assault began, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. The official also confirmed that Ukraine has destroyed a Russian landing ship docked in Berdyansk, the occupied port city Russia has been using for resupplies.
In a video released late Friday local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lauded the attack on the Russian vessel and warned Moscow that the “sea will not be calm … even when there is no storm because there will be fire.” Zelensky also mockingly speculated about the whereabouts of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who has only briefly been seen in public in the past month.
Here’s what to know
Thousands more Ukrainian refugees evacuated Friday
More than 7,300 Ukrainian residents managed to escape embattled regions through humanitarian corridors on Friday, according to Ukrainian authorities.
The evacuees included about 2,800 residents of Mariupol who reached Zaporizhzhia by their own transport and another 4,000 evacuated by buses from Berdyansk, said Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, in a video posted on Telegram.
The Washington Post could not verify the number of evacuees, but the Ukrainian’s figure would represent an increase over the roughly 3,300 that officials reported Thursday and more than 4,500 the day prior.
The corridors have also allowed aid to be delivered to cities and towns low on critical supplies: Gasoline and 80 tons of food, medicine and essentials were delivered to Berdyansk, a port city in a Russian-occupied region, Vereshchuk said.
Humanitarian corridors are expected to be agreed upon for Mariupol, as well as settlements in the Kyiv and Luhansk regions on Saturday, Vereshchuk said.
In total, 37,606 people were rescued from blocked cities through 18 corridors, Ukrainian President Vladamir Zelensky said Friday, pointing to the dire situation in Mariupol, where more than 26,000 people have fled from.
“The situation in the city remains absolutely tragic,” Zelensky said. “The Russian military does not allow any humanitarian aid into the city.”
American teacher detained by Russian troops released after 10 days
Tyler Jacob, a 28-year-old English teacher, has been released from Russian custody and is safely reunited with his wife and daughter, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said in a statement Friday.
A Minnesota native, Jacob was detained by Russian troops more than a week ago when they advanced toward Kherson, a southern Ukrainian city. He was onboard a bus evacuating from Kherson to Turkey when he was taken away by Russian soldiers at a checkpoint in Crimea, a region that Russia annexed in 2014, his parents told local news at the time.
According to Klobuchar, for the past 10 days her office worked with the State Department as well as the U.S. Embassy in Moscow to locate Jacob and secure his release.
“While this is good news, my heart remains with all those separated from their loved ones or in danger. As Vladimir Putin continues his senseless war, our commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine is steadfast,” Klobuchar said in her statement.