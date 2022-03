President Biden, in Warsaw on the final leg of his European trip, will spend Saturday focusing on the humanitarian crisis triggered by the Russian invasion. After talks with his Polish counterpart, Biden will meet with the mayor of Warsaw — who has warned that the capital is struggling to cope with the refugee influx — as well as displaced Ukrainians at a soccer stadium temporarily converted into a refugee center. The president visited a Polish city some 60 miles from Ukraine on Friday, and said he regretted not being able to step into the war zone to bear witness to the conflict.