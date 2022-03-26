War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: President Biden, in Warsaw on the final leg of his European trip, will spend Saturday focusing on the humanitarian crisis triggered by the Russian invasion. After talks with his Polish counterpart, Biden will meet with the mayor of Warsaw — who has warned that the capital is struggling to cope with the refugee influx — as well as displaced Ukrainians.

The fight: Russia — which has launched more than 1,000 missiles so far — is increasingly relying on “dumb” bombs to wear cities and civilians down. Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country, and Russia has been accused of committing war crimes.

The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.

Oil prices: Sanctions on Russia are helping gas prices hit new highs. Here’s why — and how long the surge could last.

In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. “Information warriors” from around the world are working to penetrate Putin’s propaganda wall.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

