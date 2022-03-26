Today is a really hard day. There’s been intensive shelling along the entire perimeter of the city. Bombs hit the gym next to the polytechnic university. And the question of food is getting more and more serious. We are delivering food to volunteer centers by just looking for people who have the most basic supplies at home: carrots, potatoes, anything to cook. There are huge lines everywhere and it is almost impossible to buy food.

They tried to hit the city’s water facilities. Four people were killed. This is a purposeful policy to destroy the infrastructure and create a humanitarian catastrophe that has already been created, so this is done simply to worsen the situation which is already threatening the many people who cannot leave. There is no humanitarian corridor.

People call and every day the number of calls is increasing. They ask to bring at least something to them. They say people are starving: my mother, my sister. We try to bring something. But with no electricity or gas, it’s really hard because they can’t cook. We need dry rations, but there are none.

People are bartering. And the price of fuel is rising so much because there is simply none. So it’s hard to escape from here. But there’s nothing to eat here — do you understand? And there are very few people who will just drive around giving out bread. Someone gave us cookies. What do we do with these cookies? Well, we split them and give them to people, but [expletive]! People don’t need cookies, people need food. And food can only be delivered on trucks. And trucks cannot drive. Even taking into account the fact that people are leaving, the humanitarian catastrophe is intensifying. It’s all very sad to be honest.

