“Music can unite,” art director Vitali Alekseenok said, “it’s important now for those who stay in Kharkiv to be united.”

The original concert would have included a recital by French pianist Lucas Debargue and was to be held in the grand hall of the Kharkiv Philharmonic on Saturday.

Instead, the “concert between explosions” — as it was dubbed on social media — started with the Ukrainian anthem, drawing audience members to hold their hands to their hearts.

The musicians played Bach and Dvorak compositions to Ukrainian folk songs, and hundreds of people from the young to the elderly watched, sometimes holding one another.

The songs performed were adapted to fit a theme of the connections between Ukrainian and Western European culture, Alekseenok added.

Music teacher and violinist at the concert Olha Pyshchyta told The Washington Post on Sunday that performing in the subway sparked a range of emotions, after a month of war.

She said she was angry — and tired — “but at the concert … we felt unity."

“I, like all Ukrainians, are waiting for victory,” Pyshchyta said.

Fellow violinist Stanislav Kucherenko told The Post that the concert was unlike any other he’d played at. “There was no stage excitement that usually happens when performing for people,” he said, but “I knew that I was where I should be.”

Kucherenko said music has a “strong influence on the psycho-emotional state of a person” and that “in the conditions of war,” could help people to cope with fear, stress and inspire “faith and optimism,” he added.

Kharkiv Music Fest, an international classical music festival, was scheduled to start on March 26. Amid the war in Ukraine, musicians played from the subway. (Video: Maria Avdeeva via Twitter, Photo: Maria Avdeeva via Twitter)

Director of Kharkiv Music Fest Sergiy Politutchy said the underground concert showed that: “Amid the darkness … there are eternal values and a future in our country,” Sky News reported. The concert proved that “our country is melodious, beautiful, intellectual and will overcome all these difficulties,” he added.

The concert was among a handful of musical moments for the city of Kharkiv, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Before the war, Kharkiv was known as Ukraine’s intellectual capital. With more than 30 universities, it brimmed with students and was a well-known scientific and cultural hub. Today, missile strikes have ravaged the 19th-century architectural gems in its center. Around half the population, about 700,000 people, have fled, according to the regional administration, those who have stayed regularly seek shelter from airstrikes, underground.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev caught global attention as he cast a striking figure playing a somber Bach melody in the streets of Kharkiv, surrounded by broken windows, bombed-out buildings and rubble.

Karachevtsev posted a video on social media to raise awareness of the destruction of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, home to about 1.4 million people, as well as funds to restore his hometown.

Working as a volunteer in the war effort by day assisting with evacuations and distributing humanitarian aid, Karachevtsev, 30, told The Washington Post in an interview this week that he decided to stay in the city despite the heavy shelling to support the people of his hometown and lift their spirits. He said music encouraged people “to keep fighting.”

Last month, as Russian troops were closing in on the city of Kharkiv and people were attempting to flee, a young boy sat at a glossy white piano in a hotel lobby and began to play.

A video of him captured by a Post correspondent went viral online, attracting the attention of the world, including composers Philip Glass and Paul Leonard-Morgan, who said they never imagined their music would become the evocative soundtrack to a war.

Elsewhere, a video of a 7-year-old Ukrainian girl, Amelia Anisovych, singing “Let It Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen” inside a bomb shelter in Kyiv catapulted her to fame. Anisovych first sang in front of Ukrainians huddled together in a dimly lit bomb shelter in Kyiv.