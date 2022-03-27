JERUSALEM, Israel – The White House is walking back President Biden’s fiery, ad-libbed comments calling Vladimir Putin a “dictator" who “cannot remain in power” — insisting the United States is not looking for regime change in Russia.

“We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia - or anywhere else, for that matter," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday from Jerusalem, stressing that Biden’s point was that the Russian president “cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else."

Biden’s Warsaw speech, capping his European tour, came as two powerful rockets struck around 250 miles away — across the border in Lviv, a western city considered relatively safe in the month-long war, amid conflicting reports that Moscow is shifting the locus of war from capturing Ukraine’s capital to prioritizing securing the east. Russian forces appear to be trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in the country’s separatist-held regions in the east, advancing from the direction of Kharkiv in the northeast and Mariupol in the southeast, a British intelligence report said Sunday. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence accused Russia on Sunday of trying “to create North and South Korea in Ukraine” by dividing it into two parts, one Moscow-controlled.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated demands for Western countries to supply planes and tanks to Ukraine, and he criticized the West for its hesitation. Washington, wary of ensnaring NATO in the war, pledged another $100 million in security aid to Ukraine to shore up its police and border guards. Though diplomatic talks are stalled, Britain’s foreign secretary Liz Truss signaled late Saturday that sweeping economic sanctions on Russia could be lifted if Moscow ends its “aggression” that’s displaced one in four people in Ukraine — and forced half its children from their homes.

Here’s what to know

  • Biden’s unscripted remark on Putin at the end of his 27-minute speech reverberated around the world and sparked a terse response from the Kremlin: A spokesman told state news agencies that it is “not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians.”
  • Russian forces have entered Slavutych, a northern city of about 25,000 people that houses workers from the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
  • Ukrainian officials say their forces have killed seven Russian generals on the battlefield. If true, the deaths of so many generals in one month, alongside more senior Russian army and naval commanders, exceeds the attrition rate seen in the worst months of the bloody nine-year war fought by Russia in Chechnya, as well as Russian and Soviet-era campaigns in Afghanistan, Georgia and Syria.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel for updates.