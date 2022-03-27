Biden’s Warsaw speech, capping his European tour, came as two powerful rockets struck around 250 miles away — across the border in Lviv, a western city considered relatively safe in the month-long war, amid conflicting reports that Moscow is shifting the locus of war from capturing Ukraine’s capital to prioritizing securing the east. Russian forces appear to be trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in the country’s separatist-held regions in the east, advancing from the direction of Kharkiv in the northeast and Mariupol in the southeast, a British intelligence report said Sunday. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence accused Russia on Sunday of trying “to create North and South Korea in Ukraine” by dividing it into two parts, one Moscow-controlled.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated demands for Western countries to supply planes and tanks to Ukraine, and he criticized the West for its hesitation. Washington, wary of ensnaring NATO in the war, pledged another $100 million in security aid to Ukraine to shore up its police and border guards. Though diplomatic talks are stalled, Britain’s foreign secretary Liz Truss signaled late Saturday that sweeping economic sanctions on Russia could be lifted if Moscow ends its “aggression” that’s displaced one in four people in Ukraine — and forced half its children from their homes.
Here's what to know
Chernobyl nuclear power plant workers partially replaced, says mayor of nearby town
The mayor of Slavutych, a Ukrainian city that serves as a housing community for workers from the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant, told local media Sunday that officials have partially succeeded at replacing the plant’s shift workers.
Ukrainian officials have said that the Russian takeover of the Chernobyl zone, the scene of a 1986 nuclear disaster, in the first days of the war jeopardized safety at the plant by disrupting shift changes of workers, including technical staffers responsible for managing the radioactive waste stored there.
On Saturday, the International Atomic Energy Agency, citing Ukrainian authorities, said that Russian shelling in Slavutych prevented workers at the closed plant from returning to their homes for about a week.
But Yurii Fomichev, Slavutych’s mayor, indicated that the situation appears to have improved, stating, “We have constant dialogues to rotate more often,” according to the Ukrainian Pravda news outlet.
The remarks came after Russian forces entered Slavutych. Demonstrators took to the streets to protest their presence. The city is under a 7 p.m.-to-7 a.m. curfew, controlled by Russian forces, he said.
Russia claims Lviv strikes; Ukraine says it has detained 2 on suspicion of espionage
MUKACHEVO, Ukraine — Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed Sunday that it had struck what it said were military targets in the Ukrainian city of Lviv a day earlier, claiming it used both long-range and high-precision missiles.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Sunday that Russia had “destroyed” a large depot, which it said was providing fuel to Ukrainian troops in western parts of Ukraine and outside Kyiv, Interfax reported. The facility was hit with “high-precision long-range sea-launched weapons,” he added. Konashenkov said similar weapons had also destroyed a second target, a “military supply depot” in Lviv.
Lviv’s governor and head of the regional military, Maksym Kozytskyy, said on Telegram on Sunday that the fuel depot is “completely destroyed.”
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Sunday also shared dozens of photographs on Telegram of firefighters working on the blaze. It said the fire at the fuel storage facility had been extinguished about 7 a.m. local time and blamed Russian shelling for the attack. Lviv police also said they had detained two men on suspicion of espionage, accusing them of sending information to “Russian recipients.”
Qatar, Saudi Arabia: West mobilizes support for Ukraine but falls short in the Middle East
BEIRUT — Qatari and Saudi officials are pointing to what they say are unjust inconsistencies in how the West responds to humanitarian strife: Acting swiftly to help Ukraine in a way that conflicts and refugees in the Middle East have not seen.
At the Doha Forum on Saturday, the crowd erupted in applause when Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani noted that the “humanitarian suffering” seen in Ukraine “has been the suffering of a lot of countries in this region for years.”
He said the overwhelming international response aimed at helping Ukrainians should establish a precedent and likewise be applied when the world is “witnessing the brutality” against Syrians, Palestinians, Libyans, Iraqis or Afghans. He added that he hopes it is “a wake-up call for everyone in the international community to look at our region” and address the issues “with the same level of commitment” seen in Ukraine.
The Qatari official’s comments mirror a sentiment that has spread across the region in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. People in crisis-ridden countries such as Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq have been angered by some media coverage painting the Ukrainian conflict as wholly different from the bloodshed experienced in their own countries. Many are also frustrated by the international community’s response, comparing it with the relatively lukewarm reaction to a number of crises over the years in their region.
Russian generals are getting killed at an extraordinary rate
The war in Ukraine is proving extraordinarily lethal for Russian generals, the gray men bedecked in service medals, who are being aggressively targeted by Ukrainian forces and killed at a rate not seen since World War II. Ukrainian officials say their forces have killed seven generals on the battlefield, felled by snipers, close combat and bombings.
If true, the deaths of so many generals, alongside more senior Russian army and naval commanders — in four weeks of combat — exceeds the attrition rate seen in the worst months of fighting in the bloody nine-year war fought by Russia in Chechnya, as well as Russian and Soviet-era campaigns in Afghanistan, Georgia and Syria. “It is highly unusual,” said a senior Western official, briefing reporters on the topic, who confirmed the names, ranks and “killed in action” status of the seven.
In all, at least 15 senior Russian commanders have been killed in the field, said Markiyan Lubkivsky, a spokesperson for the Ukraine Ministry of Defense.
NATO officials estimated earlier this week that as many as 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in four weeks of war, a very high number. Russia has offered a far lower figure, reporting Friday that 1,351 of its fighters had died. The Russian government has not confirmed the deaths of its generals. If the numbers of senior commanders killed proves accurate, the Russian generals have been either extremely unlucky or successfully targeted — or both.
U.S. does not have a strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken says
JERUSALEM — The United States is not pursuing regime change in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday in remarks meant to clarify President Biden’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”
The top U.S. diplomat said Biden’s remarks, which increased international pressure and prompted a rebuke from Moscow, were not meant to suggest that the United States would undertake military or economic action to unseat Putin, though they were intended to convey that Putin “cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else.”
“We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia — or anywhere else, for that matter,” Blinken said.
He said the United States does have a strategy to support Ukraine to fend off Russia’s “onslaught of planes and tanks and other weapons,” and to provide humanitarian support to the country.
Biden made the comment during an address in Poland, and it did not appear in his prepared remarks.Blinken, who is in Israel on a visit aimed at deepening Israeli-Arab relations, offered the first public response to Biden’s remark on Putin, after the White House quickly sought to walk back the implication in statements to reporters.
Blinken also defended Biden’s address as an “incredibly powerful speech.”
Putin's purge of 'traitors' scoops up pensioners, foodies and peaceniks
RIGA, Latvia — There was a message to all Russians in the first cases under Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hunt for what he calls “scum and traitors.”
That message is that no one is too small to escape notice.
Authorities arrested an Interior Ministry technician for talking privately on the phone. They also nabbed people holding blank placards implying opposition to the war; a woman wearing a hat in Ukraine’s yellow and blue colors, and a Siberian carpenter in Tomsk named Stanislav Karmakskikh who was holding a poster of an 1871 Vasily Vereshchagin artwork called “The Apotheosis of War.”
A popular food blogger, Nika Belotserkovskaya, was among the first three to face charges under Russia’s law against “fake” war news after her Instagram feed went from truffles and rosé to posts about Ukrainian refugee children. (She is outside Russia.)
The speed of Russia’s transformation to Soviet-style “self-purification” has been astonishing. When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, state TV went to wall-to-wall propaganda blaming Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” and “nationalists.” Now, shadowy pro-Putin figures are daubing the words “traitor to the motherland” on the doors of peace activists and others.
Russian oligarchs can still visit and do business in Turkey, says foreign minister
A senior Turkish official has said Russian oligarchs can still visit and do business in his country as long as their activities do not breach the law.
Speaking at the Doha Forum in Qatar on Saturday, Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish foreign minister, said that “if any Russian citizens want to visit Turkey, of course, they can visit Turkey.”
Turkey has so far refrained from following its NATO allies in sanctioning Russia.
Cavusoglu said his country, which has strong ties to Russia and the West, implements “U.N.-approved sanctions.”
The European Union and the United States have imposed multiple rounds of sanctions targeting oligarchs and other Russian individuals in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, Russia could veto sanctions at the U.N. level.
Cavusoglu’s comments raised concerns that the country could draw more oligarchs seeking to circumvent sanctions, only days after Turkish media outlets reported that two superyachts belonging to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich had anchored in Turkey. The E.U. and the United Kingdom recently imposed sanctions on Abramovich.
Rare Lviv strikes are Moscow saying 'hello' to Biden in Poland, city's mayor says
On the same day that President Biden delivered a forceful condemnation of Russia’s Vladimir Putin during an address in the Polish capital, the city of Lviv, some 250 miles across the border in Ukraine, was the target of airstrikes. The city’s mayor said it was a greeting to Biden.
“I think with these strikes, the aggressor wants to say hello to President Biden, who is in Poland,” Lviv’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, told reporters on Saturday after the attack. “I think the world has to understand, it has to be clear to everyone, that the threat is very, very serious.”
Lviv’s governor and head of the regional military, Maksym Kozytskyy, said on Facebook that two rockets had stuck an oil depot and a factory near residential areas, injuring at least five. Sadovyi said that there had been “significant damage” to “infrastructure facilities” but that no residential homes were hit, and he urged people to stay in shelters.
The attacks on the outskirts of the city, about 50 miles from the Polish border, show the war is just a hair’s breadth away from engulfing NATO nations.
The attacks came as a surprise to the city, which so far has largely been spared from much of the fighting and has become something of a safe haven for Western diplomats, aid agencies and Ukrainians fleeing the capital and from the east.
The strikes in Lviv also came a day after Russia asserted that it had ended its first phase of the conflict and claimed it was shifting its attention to eastern Ukraine’s disputed territories. Pentagon intelligence said Russia had halted ground operations aimed at Kyiv, moving its focus instead on attacking the eastern Donbas region.
During his speech in Poland, Biden sparked controversy after he said Putin “cannot remain in power,” which forced the White House to clarify later that he was not calling for regime change. The Kremlin swiftly responded, stating that it was for Russians to decide their leader.
Around the world, protesters follow Zelensky's call to speak out against the Russian invasion
Taking to the streets of New York, London, Prague and other major cities, large crowds followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call on Saturday to protest the Russian invasion of his country.
In London, protesters waved Ukrainian flags as they marched through the center of the capital. Addressing the protesters, London’s left-wing mayor, Sadiq Khan, sharply criticized the conservative British government’s response to the war, saying the country should take in more refugees from Ukraine and remove bureaucratic obstacles.
In the Czech capital of Prague, a rally also drew a large number of Russians opposed to the war, according to Agence France-Presse.
Protests also took place in Stockholm and in New York, where a “mothers march” highlighted the humanitarian toll the war has had.
Zelensky, who has become a venerated figure inside and outside Ukraine, had called for a global protest on Thursday and urged people everywhere to take to the streets to denounce Russian aggression.
“Make yourself visible and heard,” he said in English during a multilingual video address. “Say that people matter, freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters.”
The Ukrainian president has conducted a virtual speaking tour over the past four weeks, appearing in front of leaders, legislative bodies and protesters across North America and Europe to rally backing for his country’s defense.
U.K. signals sanctions could be lifted on Russia if it withdraws from Ukraine
LONDON — Britain’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has signaled that sweeping economic sanctions on Russian companies and individuals could be lifted if Russia ends its “aggression” in Ukraine.
In an interview with Britain’s Telegraph newspaper published late Saturday, Truss appeared to offer a carrot rather than stick to the Kremlin.
She said sanctions imposed on Russia have been a “hard lever,” but added they could, “come off with a full ceasefire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression.” Truss also said there should be “snapback sanctions if there is further aggression in future.” She added that the West had to remain “tough to get peace,” and cautioned Russia needed to be more “serious” about negotiations.
Last week, the United Kingdom announced 65 new sanctions in response to the war, targeting banks and business elites including Russian Railways and the Wagner Group of military contractors. The U.K. has sanctioned over 1,000 individuals and companies since the invasion began, according to its foreign office.
Russia appears to be feeling the economic pain, teetering on the edge of default on global debt payments, its currency sharply devaluing and the exodus of multinational companies. However, the nation’s oil and gas exports are softening the blow. On Friday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said international efforts to sanction his country were an attempt to “cancel” Russia.
Russian forces are occupying city housing Chernobyl workers, mayor says
MUKACHEVO, Ukraine — Russian forces have entered Slavutych, a city of about 25,000 people that serves as a housing community for workers from the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant, local officials said Saturday.
In a video address posted on Facebook late Saturday, the mayor, Yurii Fomichev, said that “Slavutych from today is under occupation.” He added that three days ago, the city received an ultimatum from Russia to surrender without a fight: “We strongly defended our city.” He said three people had died, but he didn’t say how or when.
Video posted Saturday and verified by The Washington Post shows protesters, some carrying Ukrainian flags, in the city square during a large demonstration against the Russians. Gunfire can be heard in the background, and what appeared to be tear gas can be seen engulfing the crowd.
U.S. to give $100 million more aid to Ukraine, Blinken says
The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in security aid aimed at helping police and border guards amid the deepening conflict with Russia.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that the new assistance will help Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs “provide essential border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure in the face of President Putin’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack.”
It will include armored vehicles, medical supplies, protective gear and communications equipment for the country’s State Border Guard Service and police.
“Ukrainian law enforcement officers are playing a key role in rescuing victims of the Russian government’s brutal assault, leading and protecting convoys of those displaced by attacks, and providing security to civilian areas torn apart by ruthless and devastating bombing,” Blinken said in a statement.
The United States, like many of its Western allies, has provided an increasing amount of military aid to Ukraine including antitank and antiaircraft missiles. Security aid since the beginning of the Biden administration exceeds $2 billion.
Rockets strike Lviv, indicating Russia's unrelenting barrage
MUKACHEVO, UKRAINE — Two powerful rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, injuring at least five and leaving an industrial facility where fuel is stored on fire, as Russia ramped up its offensive on a day when President Biden was delivering a forceful speech on democracy in neighboring Poland.
The attacks came as a surprise and were a clear indication of escalation by Russian troops in a city that had been largely spared intense bombardment during the month-long invasion. Although Russian advances have seemingly slowed, the day’s events again proved how the war is just a hair’s breadth away from engulfing NATO nations or global powers in a catastrophic nuclear scenario.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chief of the Russian Security Council, reiterated in an interview on state media on Saturday that Russia could use nuclear weapons if there was any kind of attack that threatened the nation’s existence. Medvedev outlined the various scenarios under which Russia would use its nuclear weapons, saying that it “demonstrates our determination to defend the independence and sovereignty of our country.”
Zelensky reiterates calls for delivery of military planes and tanks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday reiterated demands for Western countries to supply planes and tanks to Ukraine, saying that equipment was “covered with dust at their storage facilities” while the country is defending itself against Russia.
Zelensky said in his evening video address that he is still hoping for 1 percent of NATO military aircraft to be transferred to Ukraine, and he criticized the West for its hesitation.
“Who runs the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow because of intimidation?” he said.
Earlier this month, the United States all but declined an offer from Poland to deliver an unspecified number of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine so that the warplanes could be used against invading Russian forces.
Poland had sought to equip Ukraine with aircraft to fight Russia, even as Moscow has warned that any country hosting Ukraine’s military aircraft would be considered a party to the ongoing conflict there.
In response, U.S. officials raised concerns that Poland’s proposal could inflame tensions with Russia, which has depicted the conflict in Ukraine as one against Western aggression. Fighter jets “departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement this month.
However, in written comments to Agence France-Presse, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asserted this weekend that U.S. officials “have no objections to the transfer of aircrafts. As far as we can conclude, the ball is now on the Polish side.”
French President Emmanuel Macron had suggested on Thursday that objections to the transfer of tanks and planes to Ukraine remained. “It is obvious that it would be characterized as cobelligerence,” he said.