A Kremlin spokesman told state news agencies that it is “not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians.”
The Russian onslaught continued Saturday with two powerful rockets striking Lviv. The western Ukrainian city had been largely spared from attacks during the first month of the war, making it something of a haven for Western diplomats and others fleeing there from Kyiv and cities under heavy siege. Russian forces also entered Slavutych, a northern city of about 25,000 people that houses workers from the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Though occupied by Russian forces, Slavutych “remains a Ukrainian city, under Ukrainian flags,” the mayor said.
Here’s what to know
Zelensky reiterates calls for delivery of military planes and tanksReturn to menu
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday reiterated demands for Western countries to supply planes and tanks to Ukraine, saying that equipment was “covered with dust at their storage facilities” while the country is defending itself against Russia.
Zelensky said in his evening video address that he is still hoping for 1 percent of NATO military aircraft to be transferred to Ukraine, and he criticized the West for its hesitation.
“Who runs the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow because of intimidation?” he said.
Earlier this month, the United States all but declined an offer from Poland to deliver an unspecified number of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine so that the warplanes could be used against invading Russian forces.
Poland had sought to equip Ukraine with aircraft to fight Russia, even as Moscow has warned that any country hosting Ukraine’s military aircraft would be considered a party to the ongoing conflict there.
In response, U.S. officials raised concerns that Poland’s proposal could inflame tensions with Russia, which has depicted the conflict in Ukraine as one against Western aggression. Fighter jets “departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement this month.
However, in written comments to Agence France-Presse, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asserted this weekend that U.S. officials “have no objections to the transfer of aircrafts. As far as we can conclude, the ball is now on the Polish side.”
French President Emmanuel Macron had suggested on Thursday that objections to the transfer of tanks and planes to Ukraine remained. “It is obvious that it would be characterized as cobelligerence,” he said.
Where was Sergei Shoigu? Russia’s defense minister resurfaces.Return to menu
For 12 days this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appeared to vanish from public life.
His troops were fighting and dying in Ukraine, but Shoigu, a senior aide and friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s, was nowhere to be seen.
Some suggested, without evidence, that he had resigned, while others were sure that he was sick, dead or detained as the invasion stalled and Putin cracked down on dissent.
As Moscow became increasingly isolated, global speculation swirled: Where was Sergei Shoigu?
Then, on Saturday, the Defense Ministry posted an official video showing Shoigu leading a meeting on military procurement. He sat at the head of a table of about a dozen senior defense officials, including Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of the armed forces,.
It was his first public appearance since March 11, save for a quick glimpse of Shoigu on television screens Thursday as part of a teleconference call with Putin.
Amid bombs and gunfire, Ukrainian musicians bring classical music to the shelteredReturn to menu
In a city rattled by thunderous warfare, the refrain of three violins, a cello and a bass gave a melodic break to Kharkiv residents sheltering underground Saturday.
Kharkiv Music Fest organizers said they improvised after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine halted their original plans, including a recital by French pianist Lucas Debargue that was to be held in the grand hall of the Kharkiv Philharmonic on Saturday. Instead, five musicians facing the threat of injury or death during Russian shelling descended to a subway station and a business’s basement, where the audience of war refugees had been taking shelter.
The group began with the Ukrainian anthem, drawing audience members to hold their hands to their hearts.
The songs performed were adapted to fit a theme of the connections between Ukrainian and Western European culture, art director Vitali Alekseenok said. The musicians played pieces from Bach compositions to Ukrainian folk songs, and hundreds of people from the young to the elderly watched, sometimes holding one another.
“Music can unite,” Alekseenok said, “and it’s important now for those who stay in Kharkiv to be united.”
Kateryna Lozenko, the festival’s communication manager, left Kharkiv after 10 days of strikes and wasn’t there for the performances Saturday. She hadn’t felt like she would be able to return to her city but is feeling more optimistic.
“For those who stayed, it’s like a breath of fresh air,” she said of the music, “a piece of usual life in this terrible war that ruined not only our city but our lives.”
Here’s the status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attackReturn to menu
- Kyiv: Russian troops “continued their unsuccessful efforts” to move into positions from which to attack or encircle the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C.-based think tank, said in a Saturday battlefield assessment. That’s despite recent claims by Moscow that the primary aim of the invasion is to capture two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine — not to seize the capital and overthrow the government. The Kyiv area still has the largest single concentration of Russian ground forces in Ukraine, the military analysts said.
- Mariupol: Fierce fighting continues in this strategic port city, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky likening the destruction to “what we all saw in Aleppo” — a reference to the northern Syrian city battered by Syrian and Russian forces during the civil war in Syria. U.S. military analysts say they think Russian forces “will likely gain control of the city in the relatively near future” even though Kremlin units are suffering “significant losses” in the ongoing siege.
- Chernihiv: The Russian military continues to concentrate replacements and reinforcements to fight for positions on Kyiv’s outskirts, including its attempt to complete the encirclement and reduction of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, U.S. military analysts say. Residents of the city reportedly have no electricity, heating or water.
- Slavutych: Russian forces have entered this northern city close to the Chernobyl nuclear site. The mayor said in a video address late Saturday that the town was occupied and under a 7 a.m.-to-7 p.m. military curfew, with Russian forces set to search buildings for weapons. Video posted Saturday and verified by The Washington Post shows protesters, some carrying Ukrainian flags, in the city square during a large demonstration against the Russians.
- Kharkiv: Ukrainian forces continue to conduct limited counterattacks, most recently near Kharkiv. Unrelenting Russian shelling has forced residents to seek shelter underground as houses and neighborhoods burn.
- Kherson: Russia appears to have at least partially lost control of the southern Ukrainian city on the Black Sea, according to Western defense officials and military analysts, the first of a handful of midsized cities Russia has struggled to occupy since the invasion began.
Lateshia Beachum and Amy Cheng contributed to this report.
Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in forceful speech in PolandReturn to menu
WARSAW — President Biden forcefully denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Saturday, casting Moscow’s aggression as “the test of all time” for democracy before ending his sunset speech here by saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”
“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said, in an unscripted remark that came at the end of his roughly 30-minute address.
The White House raced to clarify his comment, issuing a statement saying that Biden had not actually meant what he’d said.
“The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” a White House official said in a statement. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”
Even aside from that remark, Biden’s speech in Warsaw — the capstone of a three-day trip to Europe — marked the most defiant and aggressive speech about Russia by an American president since Ronald Reagan, and came as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its second month.