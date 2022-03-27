Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday reiterated demands for Western countries to supply planes and tanks to Ukraine, saying that equipment was “covered with dust at their storage facilities” while the country is defending itself against Russia.

Zelensky said in his evening video address that he is still hoping for 1 percent of NATO military aircraft to be transferred to Ukraine, and he criticized the West for its hesitation.

“Who runs the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow because of intimidation?” he said.

Earlier this month, the United States all but declined an offer from Poland to deliver an unspecified number of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine so that the warplanes could be used against invading Russian forces.

Poland had sought to equip Ukraine with aircraft to fight Russia, even as Moscow has warned that any country hosting Ukraine’s military aircraft would be considered a party to the ongoing conflict there.

In response, U.S. officials raised concerns that Poland’s proposal could inflame tensions with Russia, which has depicted the conflict in Ukraine as one against Western aggression. Fighter jets “departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement this month.

However, in written comments to Agence France-Presse, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asserted this weekend that U.S. officials “have no objections to the transfer of aircrafts. As far as we can conclude, the ball is now on the Polish side.”