When two Russian missiles on Saturday struck Lviv — the largest city in western Ukraine and one that so far has been spared the worst of the war’s violence — alarm bells went off beyond the war zone.

In the month since Russia invaded Ukraine, the relatively safe city near the Polish border has been transformed into a hub for diplomats and international aid agencies. It’s become a destination for many of the millions of Ukrainians displaced from their homes, and a transit point for many of the roughly 3.5 million Ukrainians, mainly women and children, made refugees by the war.