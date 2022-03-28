Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are “beyond doubt” ahead of the next round of in-person talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Turkey this week. As the deadly Russian offensive rolls on into its second month, Zelensky said in a video address, “Our goal is obvious: peace and the restoration of normal life.”

Turkey, a NATO member that has struggled to balance its ties with both Russia and Ukraine, has been eager to offer itself as an intermediary in the conflict. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed his desire for a cease-fire in a phone call Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media reported. Discussions are set to take place Monday to Wednesday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said.

In the past day, military operations northwest of Kyiv appear to have paused, as the Kremlin recalibrates its strategy after failing to capture the capital. Pentagon intelligence suggests Russia is changing its focus to controlling the eastern Donbas region, where pro-Kremlin separatist forces have long fought the Ukrainian government. Satellite images and videos verified by The Washington Post show that Kremlin-backed forces began building a camp in Russian-controlled territory just east of the besieged city of Mariupol in recent weeks, amid allegations from local officials that residents were being forcibly taken to “filtration camps.”

Here’s what to know

  • The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence accused Russia on Sunday of trying to divide his country in two — “to create North and South Korea in Ukraine” — with the eastern part controlled by Russia.
  • In an interview with Russian media, Zelensky said he is open to Ukraine effectively renouncing its ambitions to join NATO in a potential peace deal with Moscow. He also denounced the destruction of his country and called on Russians to “support the truth.” The Kremlin’s Internet censor ordered Russian media outlets not to publish the interview.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned against the “escalation of words and actions,” after President Biden’s ad-lib remark a day earlier that Putin “cannot remain in power” drew worldwide attention.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel for updates.