Turkey, a NATO member that has struggled to balance its ties with both Russia and Ukraine, has been eager to offer itself as an intermediary in the conflict. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed his desire for a cease-fire in a phone call Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media reported. Discussions are set to take place Monday to Wednesday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said.
In the past day, military operations northwest of Kyiv appear to have paused, as the Kremlin recalibrates its strategy after failing to capture the capital. Pentagon intelligence suggests Russia is changing its focus to controlling the eastern Donbas region, where pro-Kremlin separatist forces have long fought the Ukrainian government. Satellite images and videos verified by The Washington Post show that Kremlin-backed forces began building a camp in Russian-controlled territory just east of the besieged city of Mariupol in recent weeks, amid allegations from local officials that residents were being forcibly taken to “filtration camps.”
European leaders distance themselves from Biden's unscripted Putin remark
BERLIN — European leaders took steps to distance themselves from President Biden’s off-the-cuff comments about Vladimir Putin, delivered Saturday night in Warsaw, in which he said the Russian president “cannot remain in power.”
Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, on Sunday evening told the public broadcaster ARD that regime change was “not the objective of NATO, nor that of the U.S. president.” He said that he had discussed these matters with Biden during a recent visit to the White House, and that the two leaders “agree completely.”
The Biden administration also sought to clarify over the weekend that it had not reversed its strategy and was not seeking Putin’s removal. “We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else, for that matter,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meeting with Israel’s foreign minister, Yair Lapid, in Jerusalem.
Scholz said Western powers “want democracy, freedom and the rule of law to have a future everywhere.” But he said it was the “business of the peoples and nations themselves to fight for this freedom.”
Earlier Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron was more direct in criticizing Biden’s unscripted comments, saying in a television interview that he “wouldn’t use this kind of words.” If the aim remains a cease-fire in Ukraine and the removal of Russian troops, he said, “we must not escalate, neither with words nor with actions.”
Satellite images show Russian 'tent city' built for Ukrainians
Satellite images and videos verified by The Washington Post show that in recent weeks, Russian-backed forces began building a camp just east of the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine.
Within two days, a line of cars was leaving Mariupol and stopping near the camp by the M14 highway in Russian-controlled territory. The apparent exodus came amid allegations from the Mariupol City Council that Russian forces were forcibly taking residents to “filtration camps.”
A British news outlet, I, reported on the camp on Sunday, citing satellite imagery released by Planet Labs. The images of Bezimenne, a town under Russian control less than an hour’s drive from Mariupol, were taken Tuesday and were provided to The Post by Maxar Technologies.
Leaders of a breakaway area in the Donetsk region announced through their Telegram channel on Wednesday that together with Russian authorities, they had set up a “tent city of 30 tents” for Mariupol residents, with the capacity to hold up to 450 people.
Zelensky open to Ukrainian 'neutrality' but wants Russian troops out first
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published Sunday that he is open to Ukraine effectively renouncing its ambitions to join NATO in a potential peace deal with Moscow. He also signaled a willingness to negotiate over the eastern Donbas region, where pro-Russian separatist groups have fought the Ukrainian government for years.
Zelensky suggested that the Ukrainian people would need to vote on elements of a compromise with the Kremlin, he told Russian journalists in a lengthy video interview posted Sunday, and that Russian troops would need to withdraw from the country before any legitimate referendum could take place.
Russian authorities quickly warned Russian media outlets not to publish the conversation, in which Zelensky also denounced the destruction of his country and called on Russians to “support the truth.”
Zelensky said he was open to Ukraine declaring its “neutrality” — in other words, formally ruling out any attempt to join NATO, which Russia calls a threat to its security. Ukraine voted in 2014 to drop its “neutral” status and attempt to join the Western alliance after Russia annexed Crimea, but Zelensky acknowledged this month that NATO membership appears out of reach.
In the interview, Zelensky called for “security guarantees” signed by other countries and said any agreement “should not be another piece of paper” like the Budapest Memorandum from the 1990s. Under that memorandum, Ukraine agreed to give up its nuclear weapons while the United States, Britain and Russia pledged to respect Ukraine’s borders and not to attack it, among other promises.
Zelensky also rejected the idea that Ukraine could enact a “neutrality law” as a condition for Russia’s withdrawal. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin should meet on neutral territory to sign an initial agreement and pull his forces out of Ukraine. Then, Zelensky said, Ukraine could vote on major shifts in policy.
Acadamy Awards hold a moment of silence for Ukraine
Hollywood celebrities, some of them wearing blue-and-yellow ribbons marking their support for Ukraine, held a moment of silence partway through the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.
During the moment of silence, a statement on screen read: “While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services.
“Resources are scarce and we — collectively as a global community — can do more. We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandWithUkraine.”
Though ceremony co-host Amy Schumer said she pitched having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appear during the telecast (and Sean Penn threatened to smelt his Oscar statuettes if Zelensky wasn’t invited), it was one of few references to the war. Actress Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, seemed to reference it while introducing Reba McEntire’s original song performance, but she never mentioned it outright.
“Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted. Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible not to be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness,” said Kunis.
The actress and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have raised more than $30 million to aid Ukrainian refugees.
Ahead of the show, celebs appeared on the red carpet, wearing ribbons in support of Ukrainians and other refugees who have had to flee their homelands. The ribbons were emblazoned with the hashtag #WithRefugees.
Ukrainians escape embattled enclaves with frightful stories, and little else
BROVARY, Ukraine — Vasil Hilko lay quietly in the hospital, recovering from surgery that took the lower half of his right leg. On the edge of his bed perched his wife, wiping away tears. On the floor nearby was a single blue sandal, for his only remaining foot.
In early March, Russian forces invaded the couple’s village outside Brovary, they said, forcing civilians to take cover in crowded shelters underground. Each night, Russian troops would barge in, telling the group of about 20 people to quickly line up for a head count. “‘If somebody is missing, we’ll kill everybody else,’” Vasil Hilko recalled them saying.
One night, a commander gave them just 10 seconds to line up “‘before we start shooting,’” he said. Hilko was the last to reach the line and a soldier carrying a shotgun proceeded to open fire on the 63-year-old’s leg as punishment — then left him wounded without medical care.
Finland suspends passenger rail service between Russia and E.U.
Finland’s public railway operator on Monday will suspend passenger service between Helsinki and St. Petersburg, citing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the operator, VR, said in a statement.
VR had kept the passenger service, Allegro, running until Sunday to provide Finnish citizens living in Russia “safe passage” back to Finland, Topi Simola, a VR official, said in a statement.
“During these weeks, the people, who have wanted to depart from Russia, have had adequate time to leave,” Simola said. “Now, due to the sanctions, we will discontinue the service for now.”
On Sunday, VR suspended freight traffic from Russia, saying it is “no longer possible because of the sanctions imposed on Russian Railways.”
The Allegro train from St. Petersburg to Helsinki became a popular means of transportation for Russians hoping to leave their country behind. As Western sanctions set in, Russia became increasingly isolated, and some Russians harbored anger over the invasion. The trains were often overbooked, and Russians arrived at Helsinki’s main railway station by the hundreds.
VR was among the last train lines between Russia and the European Union, Reuters reported, although the Russia-Finland border remains open for crossings by car.
Here's the status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
- Kyiv: Pentagon intelligence suggests Russia has halted ground operations aimed at Kyiv, changing its focus instead to controlling the eastern Donbas region. Despite a pause of military operations northwest of Kyiv in the past day, some pro-U.S. military analysts remain skeptical that the Kremlin has abandoned its efforts to take the capital entirely.
- Lviv: Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed Sunday that it had struck what it said were military targets in this western Ukrainian city a day earlier, saying it used long-range and high-precision missiles. Lviv’s governor said a fuel depot was destroyed. The city, close to the Polish border, had previously avoided missile attacks, becoming a haven for diplomats and people fleeing violence elsewhere.
- Chernihiv: This city 95 miles north of Kyiv has been under near-constant attack. In recent days, after Russian forces reportedly bombed a major bridge, it has become even more isolated. Food and other supplies are dwindling.
- Mariupol: Russian forces appear to be trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine, advancing from the direction of Kharkiv in the northeast and Mariupol in the southeast, a British intelligence report said Sunday. Ukraine’s president has likened the destruction in this strategic port city to that wrought on Aleppo in the Syrian war.
- Slavutych: Russian forces have entered this northern city close to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The mayor told local media on Sunday that officials have partially succeeded at replacing the plant’s shift workers. Shift changes were disrupted in the first days of the war, jeopardizing safety at the site, which was the scene of a 1986 nuclear disaster.
- Kherson: Ukrainian allied operations around this Russian-occupied city are tying down Kremlin forces, according to the latest assessment by the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank — likely hindering Russian offensive operations in the southern direction.
Biden says he's not advocating regime change in Russia, echoing Blinken
President Biden said Sunday that he is not advocating regime change in Moscow, echoing aides who have scrambled to clarify Biden’s unscripted comment a day earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”
As Biden left church Sunday, a reporter asked whether he wanted Putin removed and was calling for regime change. “No,” Biden responded.
Biden’s comment about Putin during a visit to Poland drew international scrutiny and a rebuke from Moscow as the president met with European leaders and sought to bolster the NATO alliance.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier that the remark was not meant to suggest that the United States would undertake military or economic action to unseat Putin. Blinken said it was instead intended to convey that Putin “cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else.”
“We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia — or anywhere else, for that matter,” Blinken said, speaking Sunday during a visit to Israel.
He said the United States does have a strategy to support Ukraine to fend off Russia’s “onslaught of planes and tanks and other weapons,” and to provide humanitarian support to the country.
Blinken defended Biden’s address as an “incredibly powerful speech.”