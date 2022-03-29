“European values are not for sale,” European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said Monday. “We consider that the sale of citizenship through ‘golden passports’ is illegal under E.U. law and poses serious risks to our security. It opens the door to corruption, money laundering and tax avoidance.”
All member states should end their investor citizenship programs immediately, the justice commissioner said in a statement. In addition, they should consider revoking “any ‘golden passports’ already granted to sanctioned individuals and others significantly supporting Putin’s war.”
The recommendation from the European Union’s executive branch followed a European Parliament resolution urging member states with residency investor programs to revoke Russian oligarchs’ permits.
The recommendation, which also targets residency visas granted to citizens of Kremlin-friendly Belarus, comes amid a global crackdown on those seen as supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Governments all over the world are working to identify and freeze the assets of Russian elites and their family members, including luxury apartments, money and yachts.
The European Union has blacklisted about 700 lawmakers, business executives and military officials.
Buying a second passport has become increasingly popular in recent years, often for tax purposes. During the pandemic, the programs were marketed, including to wealthy Americans, as a potential way to skirt travel restrictions. The price tag for services that help clients obtain citizenship in a sovereign state through financial means ranges from $100,000 for some Caribbean options to more than $2 million for some European ones.
Three E.U. nations have citizenship-by-investment programs: Bulgaria, where the government has put forward a draft law to end the arrangement; Cyprus, which is processing only applications submitted before November 2020; and Malta. A dozen more offer some form of residency by investment.
Some 130,000 people took advantage of citizenship- and residency-by-investment programs in the European bloc between 2011 and 2019, according to figures published by the E.U. Parliament in February. The programs generated more than $20 billion in revenue for the countries concerned.
“The right to travel freely within the Schengen area is among our greatest assets. We need strong checks to make sure this right is not abused,” European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Monday. “Now more than ever, in the face of war, we must do everything to ensure that Russians and Belarusians under sanctions and those supporting Putin’s war of aggression cannot buy their way into the E.U.”