A military convoy transported a small group of journalists to this position north of Kyiv on Tuesday morning under the condition that all reporters turn off their phones to avoid tracking and not disclose the exact location in their reports. The road in was quiet and largely devoid of civilians — with just a few dogs playing near the military outpost dug into the ground.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Five weeks ago, Ukraine’s western allies feared Kyiv would fall to Russian forces within days. Millions of people fled the capital and the surrounding areas, including the city of Irpin, where intense street battles have devastated local populations and forced civilians to live in apocalyptic conditions with little food, water and power.

But for now, in places like this military position, Ukrainian statements that they are pushing Russian forces back seem relatively true. Although the area is still dangerous, with shelling in the distance, Ukrainian soldiers said they are in more control here in just north of Kyiv than they were even a few days ago. Still, in other areas close to the capital, intense shelling continued on Tuesday, proving that the fight is far from over and casting doubt on claims of significant progress.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, as peace talks between the two warring nations continued in Turkey, Russia said it would “drastically reduce” its activity near the capital and the city of Chernihiv, about 95 miles north, “to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations.”

There remains significant skepticism over Russia’s commitment to scaling back its failed assault on the capital. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Tuesday that “there is what Russia says and what Russia does.”

Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander overseeing the defense of Kyiv, told reporters at the position on Tuesday that more than 95 percent of Irpin is now under Ukrainian control. Ukrainian officials have claimed to have relative control over Irpin for days, but civilians fleeing from Irpin into Kyiv over the weekend described horrific scenes of violence that ran contrary to those claims. They said the fighting had intensified over the weekend. Many arrived to humanitarian tents in the capital deeply shaken — and saying they were lucky to be alive.

Wrenching scenes of civilians desperately fleeing under the broken bridge that once connected Kyiv to Irpin have become emblematic of the humanitarian disaster. But to reclaim complete control of the city would mark a major victory for the Ukrainians — one they are eager to cement after weeks of chaos.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Syrsky declined to estimate the number of Russians still present in Irpin but said that Ukraine’s “national police and the National Guard are there.”

“We are doing everything so that this process ends as quickly as possible,” he said of Ukrainian consolidation of control of Irpin.

The territory around Kyiv that Ukraine now controls is “much bigger” than it was at the start of the invasion. Ukrainian forces have pushed toward the borders of the Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, north and west of Kyiv, he said. Chernihiv has come under intense Russian attack in recent weeks, with power largely cut off. Russian forces destroyed a key bridge to the city, making it nearly impossible for civilians left inside to flee. Residents say a humanitarian disaster is unfolding as people run out of food and clean water — and fear being killed if they step outside their homes.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Despite their assaults on cities such as Chernihiv and Mariupol that have destroyed significant infrastructure and driven many civilians to flee, the Russians have experienced “significant losses, in terms of weapons, technical equipment and personnel,” Syrsky said. They are now “much further [from Kyiv] than during the first days of our fight.”

As the battle for the capital continues, he said, Ukraine needs more supplies. His forces are using “thousands of shells every day,” he said, appealing to Western governments to also provide air defense systems, radars for detecting incoming artillery, antitank systems and anti-drone technology.

In the maze of trenches, Volodymr Boyarsky, 49, a soldier with a thick mustache, leaned against a dirt wall.

Story continues below advertisement

“The opponent has been pushed back and surrounded, so for the last two days it’s been calmer," he said. But until recently, "artillery was placed here and we were fighting back because the Russians were attacking. "

Advertisement

Nearby, soldier Volodymyr Zavaliuk briefly looked away from his lookout point to describe how he was transferred here two days ago. He said it is had been calmer than other hot spots nearby.

The position is strategic, he said, because it is so close to the capital. “We expect victory,” he said.

Standing in the network of trenches on the outskirts of a forested area, Syrsky handed out medals to about a dozen soldiers who gathered inan area covered with camouflage netting. A white dog lay in the dirt unfazed as Syrsky called the troops’ names one by one and they stepped forward grinning to claim their medals and shake his hand. “I serve the nation of Ukraine!” they shouted.

Story continues below advertisement

“Glory to Ukraine!” the other soldiers shouted back.

Shortly after the ceremony, journalists were rushed to leave over warnings that the location could soon become unsafe. Soldiers scurried to pull some reporters out of the trenches. One told a Washington Post reporter to take cover if she could not leave immediately.

“If you’re a journalist, you should move, please,” one soldier called out. The group of reporters headed toward the military-provided vehicle that brought them in — and turned back down the wooded dirt road to Kyiv.