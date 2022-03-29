“Israel is facing a wave of murderous Arab terror,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement Tuesday.

On Sunday, two Palestinian citizens of Israel shot and killed two policemen in the northern city of Hadera, an attack that coincided with a summit between Israeli and Arab diplomats in the Negev desert. The Islamic State group, which has staged only a handful of attacks in Israel, claimed responsibility for the shooting. Last week, another Palestinian Israeli previously convicted for his Islamic State ties stabbed and killed four Israelis in the southern city of Beer Sheva.

In Bnei Brak on Tuesday, the assault began just before 8 p.m. local time, authorities said. Israeli television aired amateur footage that showed the gunman walking in the city, gunning down two people, then riding a motorcycle and fatally shooting two more before being shot by an Israeli police officer. The gunman fired back, injuring the officer who later succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

Menachem Englander, a local medic with Israel’s national ambulance service, said in a post on Twitter that after hearing gunshots Tuesday night, he “immediately went out to the street and saw a terrorist pointing a weapon at me.”

“By a miracle, his weapon jammed and he couldn’t shoot,” Englander said. “I immediately went back into my house, locked my door and reported to the emergency dispatch center.”

The suspected gunman was a 27-year-old Palestinian man from the town of Yabad in the West Bank and had been staying in Israel illegally, Israeli media reported.

In the aftermath of the attack, Bnei Brak and neighboring municipalities said they would close schools and construction sites where Palestinian workers without permits are often informally employed.

Israeli Police Chief Kobi Shabtai raised the nationwide alert level to the highest possible for the first time since Israel fought a war against Hamas in Gaza in May. That conflict was sparked in part by bloody clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in Jerusalem during Ramadan.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, released a statement praising the Tuesday attack as a “heroic action against the occupation in Tel Aviv.”