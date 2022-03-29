Police said they will not be naming the individuals or the specific parties they attended. They have said they are looking into 12 parties that took place at 10 Downing Street and the nearby Cabinet Office. The investigations are ongoing.

Some of the events were attended by Johnson, his top aides and his wife Carrie Johnson. The fetes involved quiz games, “BYOB” invites, singing, cheese boards — and alcohol that needed to be brought in via wheeled luggage.

One of the gatherings took place on the eve of the funeral for Prince Philip, a somber goodbye at Windsor Castle, best remembered for the image of Queen Elizabeth II sitting alone and masked in St. George’s Chapel.

The revelations at the time evoked white hot rage in the press, the opposition and even some in Johnson’s party but have since been largely superseded by Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

The Downing Street parties took place against the government’s own rules — and at a time when families were denied visits to loved ones in nursing homes and hospitals, and the number of attendees at funerals were limited.

The prime minister’s spokesman said earlier that if Johnson is one of the attendees and given a fine, the office would confirm the offense.

Those set to be fined have 28 days to contest the charge or they can simply pay the amount, likely to be 200 pounds ($270) — half if paid promptly.

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: “We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments.”

The police earlier said they are reviewing more than 300 images and more than 500 pages of information.

The police cautioned that more fines may be coming, noting that “due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made.”

An earlier internal investigation of the Downing Street parties held while coronavirus restrictions were in place found that some of the gatherings showed “a serious failure” to observe the standards expected of government officials and the British population.

A nine-page summary of the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray assessed that some of the parties showed a failure in leadership, involved excessive alcohol use and “should not have been allowed to take place.”

Gray’s report, however, was limited in scope as it was issued just as the Metropolitan Police began their investigation.

The scandal, dubbed “Partygate” in the British media, was the talk of Westminster for weeks, with many political commentators wrongly forecasting that Johnson’s days in office were numbered.

The House of Commons rang out with calls from the opposition — and a few from his fellow Conservative Party members — for Johnson to resign.

The war in Ukraine — and Britain’s commitment to sanction Russian oligarchs and provide weapons to Ukraine — now has the public’s eyes and ears — and may have helped save Johnson’s premiership.